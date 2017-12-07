FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bitcoin surges above $15,000 after climbing $2,000 in 12 hours
Sections
Featured
Displaced by mining, Peru villagers spurn shiny new town
The Wider Image
Displaced by mining, Peru villagers spurn shiny new town
Bitcoin worth $64 million hacked: NiceHash
Future Of Money
Bitcoin worth $64 million hacked: NiceHash
Winds whip up wildfires, forcing mass evacuations in California
California wildfires
Winds whip up wildfires, forcing mass evacuations in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 7, 2017 / 2:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bitcoin surges above $15,000 after climbing $2,000 in 12 hours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rocketed above $15,000 for the first time ever on Thursday, up more than 10 percent on the day, after adding more than $2,000 to its price in fewer than 12 hours.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, has seen a more than fifteen-fold surge in its value since the start of the year.

It climbed to as high as $15,212 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange just after 1400 GMT, having traded just above $13,000 12 hours earlier.

Many market-watchers said the launch this weekend of bitcoin futures by CBOE, one of the biggest global derivatives exchanges, was helping drive up the price on expectations it would draw more investors to the market. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.