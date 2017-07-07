FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Rising bond yields have further to go - AXA IM fixed income CIO
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 7, 2017 / 12:05 PM / a month ago

Rising bond yields have further to go - AXA IM fixed income CIO

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - A significant rise in government bond yields over the past week could have quite a bit further to run as markets start to price in a normalisation of ultra-easy monetary policy, the CIO for global fixed income at AXA Investment Managers said on Friday.

Because quantitative easing was used as a substitute for negative interest rates, unwinding QE will be a key part of the normalisation of rates policy, Chris Iggo said in a note.

"The significant increase in government bond yields over the last week suggests that markets are starting to price this in," he said. "My guess is that it will have quite a bit further to go.

Government bond yields around the world have risen sharply over the past week as a string of hawkish comments from central bankers spark a reassessment of the rates outlook. German 10-year government bond yields, for instance, are hovering near 18-month highs at around 0.58 percent. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, , editing by Nigel Stephenson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.