Bonds News
March 9, 2020 / 12:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's real slumps to new low, stocks seen opening down 9.5%

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s real slumped more than 3% to a new record low of 4.79 per dollar on Monday, while stock futures pointed to the benchmark Bovespa index opening down 9.5%, slammed by the volatility and selling fever sweeping through global markets.

Brazil’s central bank increased the size of a spot market dollar auction scheduled for Monday morning to $3 billion, and said it would use all the tools at its disposal to ensure the currency market functions smoothly. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Alex Richardson)

