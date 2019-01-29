CORRECTED-OFFICIAL -N. America average daily FX volume rises in October 2018-NY Fed survey

(The New York Fed corrected the percentage change in the daily FX volume as indicated in its table, to an increase of 5.4 percent, instead of a decline of 0.1 percent in the 2nd paragraph. It also corrected the FX spot turnover increase to 14.0 percent from 10.6 percent.)

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Daily currency volumes in North America rose in October 2018 compared from a year earlier, according to a semi-annual survey by the New York Federal Reserve’s Foreign Exchange Committee released on Tuesday.

Daily FX volume totaled $995.4 billion in October last year, up 5.4 percent from a year earlier. FX spot transactions were at $453.4 billion during the period, up 14.0 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)