N. America average daily FX volume falls in October 2018-NY Fed survey

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Daily currency volumes in North America slipped in October 2018 compared from a year earlier, according to a semi-annual survey by the New York Federal Reserve’s Foreign Exchange Committee released on Tuesday.

Daily FX volume totaled $995.4 billion in October last year, down 0.1 percent from the previous year. FX spot transactions were at $453.4 billion during the period, up 10.6 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)