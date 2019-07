NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - Daily currency volumes in North America declined in April from a year ago, according to a semi-annual survey by the New York Federal Reserve’s Foreign Exchange Committee released on Tuesday.

Daily FX volume totaled $810.9 billion in April, down 18.4%from the previous year. FX daily spot transactions averaged $319.15 billion during the period, which was 26.4% lower than a year earlier. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)