FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Market News
January 10, 2018 / 10:56 AM / in 39 minutes

Dollar plummets 1.2 pct against yen as selloff intensifies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The dollar fell as much as 1.2 percent against the Japanese yen on Wednesday to hit a six-week low, as investors unwound short-yen bets after the Bank of Japan’s move to trim its long-dated government bond purchases earlier this week.

The selloff, which kicked off on Tuesday, gathered force on Wednesday, setting the dollar on track for its biggest two-day drop in nearly eight months.

The dollar traded as low as 111.30 yen, its weakest since Nov. 28.

The yen also gathered steam on the crosses, posting chunky gains against sterling and the euro . (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Saikat Chatterkee; Editing by Jemima Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.