March 9 (Reuters) - Implied volatility gauges for the world’s major currencies erupted on Monday as a 30% plunge in oil prices and selloffs across global stock markets left markets in disarray.

Dollar-yen one-month implied volatility surged to an 11-year high at 8.8% while euro-dollar volatility jumped to its highest since April 2017 at 10.5%. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Marc Jones)