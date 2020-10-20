Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

Asia Distillates-10ppm crack falls as renewed lockdowns hurt demand

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Asia's benchmark 10ppm diesel crack dived 13.1%
to hit a three-week low of $2.98 a barrel to Dubai crude, while jet fuel cash differential was
also at its lowest since end September JET-SIN-DIF as ample supplies dragged. 
    - "Gasoil is used as  a heating fuel in Europe. Typically, if Asia's demand is lacklustre,
shipments can move West. But this is now hampered by the pandemic as countries reintroduce
lockdowns," said a Singapore-based source. 
    - Italy, where its daily cases a new record 11,705 on Sunday,  has approved the shutting of
public squares from 9 p.m.
    - Many regions in Spain have also tightened curbs as COVID-19 cases spiked. 
    - In Britain, the government scientific adviser said the country needs to impose a
three-week period of national lockdown.
    
    * OTHER NEWS: Russia's Surgutneftegaz plans to sell up to 3.6 million tonnes of ultra-low
sulphur diesel produced at the Kirishi refinery for loading via the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk
between January and June 2021.
    - Surgutneftegaz had previously sold up to 3.6 million tonnes of the fuel for delivery
between July and December 2020 from Primorsk via tender to Vitol. 
    
    * CASH DEALS: Two jet fuel deals.
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                               
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE      Change   % Change  Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                       42.65    -0.59     -1.36       43.24  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                             -1.50     0.10     -6.25       -1.60  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                      43.15    -0.59     -1.35       43.74  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                            -1.00     0.10     -9.09       -1.10  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                      43.20    -0.59     -1.35       43.79  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                            -0.95     0.10     -9.52       -1.05  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                     43.65    -0.69     -1.56       44.34  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                           -0.50     0.00      0.00       -0.50  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                           41.73    -0.58     -1.37       42.31  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                           -0.90    -0.10     12.50       -0.80  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                               
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by Louise Heavens)
