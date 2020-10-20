Asia Distillates-10ppm crack falls as renewed lockdowns hurt demand

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Asia's benchmark 10ppm diesel crack dived 13.1% to hit a three-week low of $2.98 a barrel to Dubai crude, while jet fuel cash differential was also at its lowest since end September JET-SIN-DIF as ample supplies dragged. - "Gasoil is used as a heating fuel in Europe. Typically, if Asia's demand is lacklustre, shipments can move West. But this is now hampered by the pandemic as countries reintroduce lockdowns," said a Singapore-based source. - Italy, where its daily cases a new record 11,705 on Sunday, has approved the shutting of public squares from 9 p.m. - Many regions in Spain have also tightened curbs as COVID-19 cases spiked. - In Britain, the government scientific adviser said the country needs to impose a three-week period of national lockdown. * OTHER NEWS: Russia's Surgutneftegaz plans to sell up to 3.6 million tonnes of ultra-low sulphur diesel produced at the Kirishi refinery for loading via the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk between January and June 2021. - Surgutneftegaz had previously sold up to 3.6 million tonnes of the fuel for delivery between July and December 2020 from Primorsk via tender to Vitol. * CASH DEALS: Two jet fuel deals. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 42.65 -0.59 -1.36 43.24 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.50 0.10 -6.25 -1.60 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 43.15 -0.59 -1.35 43.74 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.00 0.10 -9.09 -1.10 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 43.20 -0.59 -1.35 43.79 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.95 0.10 -9.52 -1.05 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 43.65 -0.69 -1.56 44.34 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.50 0.00 0.00 -0.50 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 41.73 -0.58 -1.37 42.31 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.90 -0.10 12.50 -0.80 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by Louise Heavens)