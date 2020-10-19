Asia Distillates-10ppm crack hits near 3-week low

SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Asia's benchmark 10ppm diesel crack fell to an almost three-week low of $3.43 a barrel on Monday as high supplies countered demand in India and China. - China's refinery throughput in September dipped from the heady levels of the previous two months, with the country having processed 57.35 million tonnes of oil last month, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). - But trade sources expect Chinese diesel exports to stay high. - "China is the key factor because they can swing their production very quickly as they have crude in storage," said one of the sources. - India's gasoil sales in the meantime rose in October for the first time since the nation imposed COVID-19 restrictions in late March, preliminary data shows, signalling a pick-up in industrial activity ahead of key festivals. * CASH DEALS: Two jet fuel deals, both of which were between seller BP and buyer Unipec. * OTHER NEWS: Gunvor said on Friday that it will mothball its 110,000 barrel per day Antwerp oil refinery in Belgium, but oil terminal operations will continue. - Russia's offline primary oil refining capacity has been revised down for November by around 11%, or 178,500 tonnes, from the previous plan to 1.459 million tonnes, according to Refinitiv Eikon data and Reuters calculations. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 43.24 -0.25 -0.57 43.49 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.60 0.10 -5.88 -1.70 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 43.74 -0.20 -0.46 43.94 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.10 0.15 -12.00 -1.25 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 43.79 -0.35 -0.79 44.14 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.05 0.05 -4.55 -1.10 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 44.34 -0.40 -0.89 44.74 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.50 0.00 0.00 -0.50 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 42.31 -0.70 -1.63 43.01 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.80 -0.30 60.00 -0.50 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by Louise Heavens)