Energy

Asia Distillates-10ppm crack hits near 3-week low

    SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Asia's benchmark 10ppm diesel crack fell to an almost
three-week low of $3.43 a barrel on Monday as high supplies countered demand in India and China. 
    - China's refinery throughput in September dipped from the heady levels of the previous two months,
with the country having processed 57.35 million tonnes of oil last month, according to data from the
National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
    - But trade sources expect Chinese diesel exports to stay high. 
    - "China is the key factor because they can swing their production very quickly as they have crude
in storage," said one of the sources.  
    - India's gasoil sales in the meantime rose in October for the first time since the nation imposed
COVID-19 restrictions in late March, preliminary data shows, signalling a pick-up in industrial
activity ahead of key festivals.
    
    * CASH DEALS: Two jet fuel deals, both of which were between seller BP and buyer Unipec.
    
    * OTHER NEWS: Gunvor said on Friday that it will mothball its 110,000 barrel per day Antwerp oil
refinery in Belgium, but oil terminal operations will continue.
    - Russia's offline primary oil refining capacity has been revised down for November by around 11%,
or 178,500 tonnes, from the previous plan to 1.459 million tonnes, according to Refinitiv Eikon data
and Reuters calculations.

 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE       Change      % Change     Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                        43.24       -0.25        -0.57       43.49  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                              -1.60        0.10        -5.88       -1.70  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                       43.74       -0.20        -0.46       43.94  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                             -1.10        0.15       -12.00       -1.25  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                       43.79       -0.35        -0.79       44.14  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                             -1.05        0.05        -4.55       -1.10  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                      44.34       -0.40        -0.89       44.74  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                            -0.50        0.00         0.00       -0.50  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                            42.31       -0.70        -1.63       43.01  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                            -0.80       -0.30        60.00       -0.50  JET-SIN-DIF                                    
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by Louise Heavens)
