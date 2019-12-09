Asia Distillates-Asian gasoil crack eases on muted deals

SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Asian 10ppm gasoil profit margin fell to a two-session low of $14.54 a barrel on Monday, with no deals seen in the Singapore cash market for the first time since Nov. 29. - India's HPCL is to sell 30,000 tonnes of high-speed diesel with a maximum sulphur of 1% for Dec. 16-18 loading from Vizag in a tender expected to be awarded on late Monday. - HPCL was however looking to import a total of 195,000 tonnes of 10ppm (0.001%) gasoil for December arrival at Mundra and Vizag but the results of the tender were not clear. - India in general is looking to export high sulphur diesel and import lower sulphur fuel as the country is mandated to use cleaner fuel in 2020. - 2020 is also the year where ships are to use cleaner fuels and this has also resulted in demand for marine gasoil. * OTHER TENDERS: Kenya has indicated to sellers that it was looking to import about 595,000 tonnes of fuel including gasoil, jet fuel and gasoline for February 2020 delivery but the plans have yet to be officially finalised, industry sources said. * OTHER NEWS: Royal Dutch Shell said on Monday it had shut a unit at its Pernis oil refinery in the Netherlands after a crude spill a day earlier. - Shell did not specify the unit concerned, but industry monitor Genscape said the 200,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude unit (CD6) was shut on Monday morning. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 74.45 0.19 0.26 74.26 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.70 0.20 -6.90 -2.90 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 75.15 0.14 0.19 75.01 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.00 0.15 -6.98 -2.15 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 77.05 0.18 0.23 76.87 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.10 0.18 -64.29 -0.28 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 78.25 0.05 0.06 78.20 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 1.10 0.06 5.77 1.04 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 75.72 0.23 0.30 75.49 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.45 -0.03 7.14 -0.42 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, Editing by William Maclean)