Asia Distillates-Asian gasoil crack eases on muted deals

    SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Asian 10ppm gasoil profit
margin fell to a two-session low of $14.54 a barrel on Monday,
with no deals seen in the Singapore cash market for the first
time since Nov. 29. 
    - India's HPCL is to sell 30,000 tonnes of high-speed diesel
with a maximum sulphur of 1% for Dec. 16-18 loading from Vizag
in a tender expected to be awarded on late Monday. 
    - HPCL was however looking to import a total of 195,000
tonnes of 10ppm (0.001%) gasoil for December arrival at Mundra
and Vizag but the results of the tender were not clear. 
    - India in general is looking to export high sulphur diesel
and import lower sulphur fuel as the country is mandated to use
cleaner fuel in 2020. 
    - 2020 is also the year where ships are to use cleaner fuels
and this has also resulted in demand for marine gasoil.

    
    * OTHER TENDERS: Kenya has indicated to sellers that it was
looking to import about 595,000 tonnes of fuel including gasoil,
jet fuel and gasoline for February 2020 delivery but the plans
have yet to be officially finalised, industry sources said.     
    
    * OTHER NEWS: Royal Dutch Shell said on Monday it had shut a
unit at its Pernis oil refinery in the Netherlands after a crude
spill a day earlier. 
    - Shell did not specify the unit concerned, but industry
monitor Genscape said the 200,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude
unit (CD6) was shut on Monday morning.
    
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                                     
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE      Change      % Change    Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                       74.45        0.19        0.26       74.26  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                             -2.70        0.20       -6.90       -2.90  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                      75.15        0.14        0.19       75.01  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                            -2.00        0.15       -6.98       -2.15  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                      77.05        0.18        0.23       76.87  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                            -0.10        0.18      -64.29       -0.28  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                     78.25        0.05        0.06       78.20  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                            1.10        0.06        5.77        1.04  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                           75.72        0.23        0.30       75.49  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                           -0.45       -0.03        7.14       -0.42  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                                     
