Asia Distillates-Asian gasoil crack extends fall on weak demand

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Asian 10ppm gasoil profit margin extended losses to reach $14.06 a barrel on Tuesday, lowest since Nov. 26 due to weak demand for the fuel. - "Demand is not strong and at the same time, there's additional new supplies," said a Singapore-based trader. - New refineries have sprung up this year in Malaysia, Brunei and China. - Distillate stockpiles which include diesel and heating oil in the United States were seen up by 1.8 million barrels last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday. - Outages and strikes in Europe did not provide any support to the gasoil fundamentals in Asia. - Royal Dutch Shell has shut a unit at its 404,000 barrels per day Pernis oil refinery in the Netherlands after a crude spill a day earlier. - France on the other hand was dealing with strikes as trade unions opposed President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform. - Dozens of schools had closed in Paris, while airlines had to cancel 20% of flights and refineries had to halt distribution. * OTHER NEWS: UAE's Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) has signed an aviation fuel supply agreement with Indian Oil Corp (IOC). * CASH DEALS: One deal of which Hin Leong bought 150,000 barrels of 2500ppm (0.25%) sulphur gasoil from Total for Dec. 30 to Jan. 3 loading at a discount of $1.60 a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 73.97 -0.48 -0.64 74.45 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.50 0.20 -7.41 -2.70 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 74.57 -0.58 -0.77 75.15 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.90 0.10 -5.00 -2.00 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 76.27 -0.78 -1.01 77.05 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.20 -0.10 100.00 -0.10 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 77.07 -1.18 -1.51 78.25 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.60 -0.50 -45.45 1.10 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 75.35 -0.37 -0.49 75.72 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.42 0.08 -16.00 -0.50 JET-SIN-DIF