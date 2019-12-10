Energy
December 10, 2019 / 12:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Asia Distillates-Asian gasoil crack extends fall on weak demand

5 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Asian 10ppm gasoil profit margin extended losses to reach $14.06 a
barrel on Tuesday, lowest since Nov. 26 due to weak demand for the fuel.
    - "Demand is not strong and at the same time, there's additional new supplies,"  said a
Singapore-based trader. 
    - New refineries have sprung up this year in Malaysia, Brunei and China. 
    - Distillate stockpiles which include diesel and heating oil in the United States were seen up by
1.8 million barrels last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
    - Outages and strikes in Europe did not provide any support to the gasoil fundamentals in Asia.
    - Royal Dutch Shell has shut a unit at its 404,000 barrels per day Pernis oil refinery in the
Netherlands after a crude spill a day earlier.
    - France on the other hand was dealing with strikes as trade unions opposed President Emmanuel
Macron's pension reform. 
    - Dozens of schools had closed in Paris, while airlines had to cancel 20% of flights and
refineries had to halt distribution.
    
    * OTHER NEWS: UAE's Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) has signed an aviation fuel supply
agreement with Indian Oil Corp (IOC).
       
    * CASH DEALS: One deal of which Hin Leong bought 150,000 barrels of 2500ppm (0.25%) sulphur
gasoil from Total for Dec. 30 to Jan. 3 loading at a discount of $1.60 a barrel to Singapore quotes.


 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                                     
 CASH ($/T)               ASIA CLOSE           Change       % Change   Prev Close   RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                      73.97        -0.48      -0.64        74.45  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                            -2.50         0.20      -7.41        -2.70  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                     74.57        -0.58      -0.77        75.15  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                           -1.90         0.10      -5.00        -2.00  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                     76.27        -0.78      -1.01        77.05  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                           -0.20        -0.10     100.00        -0.10  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                    77.07        -1.18      -1.51        78.25  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                           0.60        -0.50     -45.45         1.10  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                          75.35        -0.37      -0.49        75.72  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                          -0.42         0.08     -16.00        -0.50  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                                     
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below.
 Brent M1                                                                                            
 Gasoil M1                                                                                           
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                                        
 Gasoil M2                                                                                           
 Regrade M1                                                                                          
 Regrade M2                                                                                          
 Jet M1                                                                                              
 Jet M1/M2                                                                                           
 Jet M2                                                                                              
 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai                                                                                  
 Cracks M1                                                                          
 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai                                                                                  
 Cracks M2                                                                          
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                                       
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                                       
 East-West M1                                                                                        
 East-West M2                                                                                        
 LGO M1                                                                                              
 LGO M1/M2                                                                                           
 LGO M2                                                                                              
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                                  
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below