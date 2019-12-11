Asia Distillates-Asian gasoil crack gains but ample supply seen

SINGAPORE, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Asian 10ppm gasoil profit margin was at a two-session high on Wednesday at $14.26 a barrel, but the overall average value for December so far is at least 9% lower versus the same period last month as ample supplies weighed. - Demand has not been as strong as previously expected despite being less than a month away from the Jan. 1, 2020 deadline set by International Maritime Organization (IMO), from when ships would have to use cleaner fuel. - Refiners have raced to produce more low-sulphur fuel to meet the new standards. - But instead of a demand spike and boosting returns for makers of diesel, which is used as a blending stock for low sulphur marine fuels, inventories are now bigger than expected and margins are under pressure. - In Japan, kerosene stocks fell 87,000 barrels to 16.49 million barrels in the week to Dec. 7, data from Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed. - Japan uses kerosene for heating and demand typical improves during the winter months. * OTHER NEWS: Workers at six of France's seven refineries joined the nationwide protest on Tuesday following a call by unions for workers to stage one of the biggest protests in decades, against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 74.31 0.34 0.46 73.97 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.50 0.00 0.00 -2.50 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 75.16 0.59 0.79 74.57 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.65 0.25 -13.16 -1.90 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 76.41 0.14 0.18 76.27 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.40 -0.20 100.00 -0.20 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 77.26 0.19 0.25 77.07 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.45 -0.15 -25.00 0.60 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 76.31 0.96 1.27 75.35 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.05 0.37 -88.10 -0.42 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Rashmi Aich)