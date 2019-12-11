Energy
Asia Distillates-Asian gasoil crack gains but ample supply seen

    SINGAPORE, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Asian 10ppm gasoil profit margin was at a two-session high on Wednesday
at $14.26 a barrel, but the overall average value for December so far is at least 9% lower versus the same
period last month as ample supplies weighed.
    - Demand has not been as strong as previously expected despite being less than a month away from the
Jan. 1, 2020 deadline set by International Maritime Organization (IMO), from when ships would have to use
cleaner fuel.
    - Refiners have raced to produce more low-sulphur fuel to meet the new standards. 
    - But instead of a demand spike and boosting returns for makers of diesel, which is used as a blending
stock for low sulphur marine fuels, inventories are now bigger than expected and margins are under
pressure.
    - In Japan, kerosene stocks fell 87,000 barrels to 16.49 million barrels in the week to Dec. 7, data
from Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed.
    - Japan uses kerosene for heating and demand typical improves during the winter months. 
    
    * OTHER NEWS: Workers at six of France's seven refineries joined the nationwide protest on Tuesday
following a call by unions for workers to stage one of the biggest protests in decades, against President
Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms.
    
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                                          
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE      Change        % Change    Prev Close   RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                       74.31          0.34        0.46        73.97  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                             -2.50          0.00        0.00        -2.50  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                      75.16          0.59        0.79        74.57  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                            -1.65          0.25      -13.16        -1.90  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                      76.41          0.14        0.18        76.27  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                            -0.40         -0.20      100.00        -0.20  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                     77.26          0.19        0.25        77.07  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                            0.45         -0.15      -25.00         0.60  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                           76.31          0.96        1.27        75.35  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                           -0.05          0.37      -88.10        -0.42  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                                          
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
