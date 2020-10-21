Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

Asia Distillates-Benchmark gasoil crack edges up on inventory draw

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Asia's benchmark 10ppm diesel crack edged up 2
cents and jet fuel refining margins rose 20 cents to a two-session high of $3 a barrel and 93
cents a barrel, respectively, as stocks drawdown in pockets of the world gave some support.  
    - Middle distillates stocks held in Fujairah dived 11.3% to a two-week low of 3.9 million
barrels in the week to Monday, data from Fujairah Oil Industry Zone showed, said S&P Global
Platts.
    - Japan's kerosene stocks fell 110,000 barrels in the week to Oct. 17 to 18.59 million
barrels but the current stockpiles were 1.27 million barrels higher versus a year earlier,
official data showed.
    - In the United States, distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil,
fell by 6 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed,
compared with expectations for a draw of 1.7 million barrels.
    
    * TENDERS: Iraq is looking to buy a total of 1.53 million tonnes of gasoil for 2021
delivery to Khor Al-Zubair terminal through a tender closing in November. 
    
    * CASH DEALS: One jet fuel deal and on 10ppm gasoil, making this the first diesel deal
since Oct. 6.
    
    * AIRLINES NEWS: Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Wednesday it would cut
5,900 jobs and end its regional Cathay Dragon brand as it grapples with a plunge in demand
from the coronavirus pandemic. 
    - Japanese airline operator ANA Holdings is expected to suffer a net loss of
around 530 billion yen ($5 billion) for the fiscal year ending in March after the COVID-19
pandemic battered demand for travel, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday.
    
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
