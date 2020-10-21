Asia Distillates-Benchmark gasoil crack edges up on inventory draw

SINGAPORE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Asia's benchmark 10ppm diesel crack edged up 2 cents and jet fuel refining margins rose 20 cents to a two-session high of $3 a barrel and 93 cents a barrel, respectively, as stocks drawdown in pockets of the world gave some support. - Middle distillates stocks held in Fujairah dived 11.3% to a two-week low of 3.9 million barrels in the week to Monday, data from Fujairah Oil Industry Zone showed, said S&P Global Platts. - Japan's kerosene stocks fell 110,000 barrels in the week to Oct. 17 to 18.59 million barrels but the current stockpiles were 1.27 million barrels higher versus a year earlier, official data showed. - In the United States, distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 6 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed, compared with expectations for a draw of 1.7 million barrels. * TENDERS: Iraq is looking to buy a total of 1.53 million tonnes of gasoil for 2021 delivery to Khor Al-Zubair terminal through a tender closing in November. * CASH DEALS: One jet fuel deal and on 10ppm gasoil, making this the first diesel deal since Oct. 6. * AIRLINES NEWS: Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Wednesday it would cut 5,900 jobs and end its regional Cathay Dragon brand as it grapples with a plunge in demand from the coronavirus pandemic. - Japanese airline operator ANA Holdings is expected to suffer a net loss of around 530 billion yen ($5 billion) for the fiscal year ending in March after the COVID-19 pandemic battered demand for travel, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 42.75 0.10 0.23 42.65 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.50 0.00 0.00 -1.50 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 43.25 0.10 0.23 43.15 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.00 0.00 0.00 -1.00 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 43.40 0.20 0.46 43.20 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.85 0.10 -10.53 -0.95 <GO005-SIN-DIF > Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 43.85 0.20 0.46 43.65 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.40 0.10 -20.00 -0.50 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 41.98 0.25 0.60 41.73 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.90 0.00 0.00 -0.90 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)