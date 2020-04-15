Asia Distillates-Cash differentials for jet, gasoil sink to multi-year lows

SINGAPORE, April 15 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel slumped to their biggest discounts in more than 14 years, while discounts for 10 ppm gasoil were at their widest since the grade became Singapore's benchmark in January 2018 as the coronavirus continued to rattle demand for refined products. Lockdowns imposed across regions to curb the coronavirus spread have wreaked havoc on oil product markets, including gasoil and jet fuel, while run cuts at Asia-Pacific oil refineries have also failed to keep pace with sharp drops in fuel margins that hit record lows this month. Most international flights still remain grounded as countries around the globe try to stem the pandemic, which has killed more than 128,000 people over the last few months. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to $3.63 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, the biggest discounts since November 2005. They were at a discount of $3.38 per barrel a day earlier. Jet fuel prices in Singapore JET-SIN have slumped about 65% over the last two months, while refining margins for jet fuel are currently lingering at narrow premiums over Dubai crude after hitting minus $3.35 per barrel, their lowest on record, earlier this month. Global jet fuel demand likely fell by 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in March following the widespread implementation of travel bans and the grounding of a large proportion of the world's aircraft fleet from around the middle of the month, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday. "The full effect of these measures is likely to be seen in April, when demand will fall by 4.6 million bpd (-59%), a historic record," the IEA said in its monthly report. Meanwhile, cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF widened to $3.10 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, compared with a discount of $2.69 a barrel on Tuesday. The prompt-month spread for 10 ppm gasoil traded at a discount of $2.62 a barrel on Wednesday, the widest contango as per Refinitiv Eikon data that goes back to October 2013. SOUTH KOREA'S MARCH CRUDE IMPORTS FALL - South Korea's crude imports in March fell 2.1% from a year earlier, weighed down by weaker demand because of the coronavirus outbreak, customs data showed on Wednesday. - South Korea, the world's fifth-largest crude importer, shipped in 11.30 million tonnes of crude oil in March, or 2.67 million barrels per day (bpd), compared with 11.54 million tonnes a year earlier, according to the data. SINGAPORE TRADER HIN LEONG MEETS BANKS OVER FINANCES - Singapore oil trader Hin Leong held a call with creditors on Tuesday after banks failed to provide a letter of credit to the trading firm to purchase at least one cargo of oil products due to load this month, four sources said. - Several banks which offer credit facilities to Hin Leong held a call with the company and its advisors on Tuesday, three sources with knowledge of the matter said. The meeting was to discuss ways to provide short-term trade finance for the firm to continue trading operations, the sources said. FUJAIRAH STOCKS - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 15.45 to 2.9 million barrels in the week to April 13, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - Stocks of middle distillates in the Fujairah oil hub have averaged 3 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with a weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - The weekly Fujairah middle distillate stocks were about 49% higher than a year earlier. API INVENTORY DATA - U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillate stocks all rose sharply, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday. - Crude inventories rose by 13.1 million barrels in the week to April 10 to 486.9 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a build of 11.7 million barrels. - Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 5.6 million barrels, compared with expectations for an increase of 1.4 million barrels. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trades, one gasoil deal - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Wednesday forecast a 29 million barrel per day (bpd) dive in April oil demand to levels not seen in 25 years and warned no output cut by producers could fully offset the near-term falls facing the market. - Oil fell 5% to around $28 a barrel on Wednesday, pressured by reports suggesting persistent oversupply and collapsing demand due to global coronavirus-related lockdowns. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 28.21 -2.72 -8.79 30.93 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -6.20 -0.26 4.38 -5.94 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 28.28 -2.68 -8.66 30.96 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -6.13 -0.22 3.72 -5.91 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 28.66 -2.65 -8.46 31.31 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -5.75 -0.18 3.23 -5.57 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 31.31 -2.87 -8.40 34.18 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -3.10 -0.41 15.24 -2.69 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 22.90 -2.16 -8.62 25.06 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -3.63 -0.25 7.40 -3.38 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)