April 15, 2020 / 11:22 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Asia Distillates-Cash differentials for jet, gasoil sink to multi-year lows

    SINGAPORE, April 15 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel slumped to their
biggest discounts in more than 14 years, while discounts for 10 ppm gasoil were at their widest
since the grade became Singapore's benchmark in January 2018 as the coronavirus continued to
rattle demand for refined products.
    Lockdowns imposed across regions to curb the coronavirus spread have wreaked havoc on oil
product markets, including gasoil and jet fuel, while run cuts at Asia-Pacific oil refineries
have also failed to keep pace with sharp drops in fuel margins that hit record lows this month.

    Most international flights still remain grounded as countries around the globe try to stem
the pandemic, which has killed more than 128,000 people over the last few months. 
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to $3.63 per barrel to Singapore quotes on
Wednesday, the biggest discounts since November 2005. They were at a discount of $3.38 per
barrel a day earlier.
    Jet fuel prices in Singapore JET-SIN have slumped about 65% over the last two months,
while refining margins for jet fuel are currently lingering at narrow premiums over
Dubai crude after hitting minus $3.35 per barrel, their lowest on record, earlier this month.

    Global jet fuel demand likely fell by 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in March following
the widespread implementation of travel bans and the grounding of a large proportion of the
world's aircraft fleet from around the middle of the month, the International Energy Agency
(IEA) said on Wednesday. 
    "The full effect of these measures is likely to be seen in April, when demand will fall by
4.6 million bpd (-59%), a historic record," the IEA said in its monthly report.
    Meanwhile, cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF widened to $3.10 per barrel to
Singapore quotes on Wednesday, compared with a discount of $2.69 a barrel on Tuesday.
    The prompt-month spread for 10 ppm gasoil traded at a discount of $2.62 a
barrel on Wednesday, the widest contango as per Refinitiv Eikon data that goes back to October
2013.
    
    SOUTH KOREA'S MARCH CRUDE IMPORTS FALL
    - South Korea's crude imports in March fell 2.1% from a year earlier, weighed down by weaker
demand because of the coronavirus outbreak, customs data showed on Wednesday.
    - South Korea, the world's fifth-largest crude importer, shipped in 11.30 million tonnes of
crude oil in March, or 2.67 million barrels per day (bpd), compared with 11.54 million tonnes a
year earlier, according to the data.
    
    SINGAPORE TRADER HIN LEONG MEETS BANKS OVER FINANCES
    - Singapore oil trader Hin Leong held a call with creditors on Tuesday after banks failed to
provide a letter of credit to the trading firm to purchase at least one cargo of oil products
due to load this month, four sources said.
    - Several banks which offer credit facilities to Hin Leong held a call with the company and
its advisors on Tuesday, three sources with knowledge of the matter said. The meeting was to
discuss ways to provide short-term trade finance for the firm to continue trading operations,
the sources said.
    
    FUJAIRAH STOCKS
    - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 15.45 to 2.9 million
barrels in the week to April 13, data via S&P Global Platts showed.
    - Stocks of middle distillates in the Fujairah oil hub have averaged 3 million barrels so
far in 2020, compared with a weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations
showed.
    - The weekly Fujairah middle distillate stocks were about 49% higher than a year earlier.
    
    API INVENTORY DATA
    - U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillate stocks all rose sharply, data from industry group
the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.
    - Crude inventories rose by 13.1 million barrels in the week to April 10 to 486.9 million
barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a build of 11.7 million barrels. 
    - Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 5.6 million
barrels, compared with expectations for an increase of 1.4 million barrels.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No jet fuel trades, one gasoil deal
    - For more information, click
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Wednesday forecast a 29 million barrel per day
(bpd) dive in April oil demand to levels not seen in 25 years and warned no output cut by
producers could fully offset the near-term falls facing the market.
    - Oil fell 5% to around $28 a barrel on Wednesday, pressured by reports suggesting
persistent oversupply and collapsing demand due to global coronavirus-related lockdowns.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               28.21    -2.72      -8.79       30.93  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -6.20    -0.26       4.38       -5.94  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              28.28    -2.68      -8.66       30.96  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -6.13    -0.22       3.72       -5.91  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              28.66    -2.65      -8.46       31.31  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -5.75    -0.18       3.23       -5.57  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             31.31    -2.87      -8.40       34.18  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -3.10    -0.41      15.24       -2.69  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   22.90    -2.16      -8.62       25.06  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -3.63    -0.25       7.40       -3.38  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                       
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                    
 click the RICs below.                                                  
 Brent M1                                                                              
 Gasoil M1                                                                             
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                          
 Gasoil M2                                                                             
 Regrade M1                                                                            
 Regrade M2                                                                            
 Jet M1                                                                                
 Jet M1/M2                                                                             
 Jet M2                                                                                
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                   
 Cracks M1                                                              
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                   
 Cracks M2                                                              
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                         
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                         
 East-West M1                                                                          
 East-West M2                                                                          
 LGO M1                                                                                
 LGO M1/M2                                                                             
 LGO M2                                                                                
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                    
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
