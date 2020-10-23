Asia Distillates-Crack falls on ample supplies

SINGAPORE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Asia's benchmark 10ppm diesel crack fell to a three-week low of less than $3 a barrel on Friday as supplies weighed. - Jet fuel cash differentials JET-SIN-DIF in the meantime remained at discounted levels as air travel demand is not expected to make any major recovery for the remainder of the year. - Jet fuel inventories held independently at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub hit a record high of about 1.09 million tonnes in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - This was 64.3% higher versus a year ago. * AIR TRAVEL: Full-year 2020 passenger numbers in the Middle East (to/from/within) are forecast to reach only 30% of the 2019 levels, down from the 45% projected in July, said the International Air Transport Association (IATA) - A full return to 2019 levels were not expected until late 2024. * OTHER NEWS: Shell plans to keep the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at the 211,146 barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery shut until sometime in 2021. * CASH DEALS: Three jet fuel deals but none on gasoil. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 42.29 -0.09 -0.21 42.38 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.50 0.00 0.00 -1.50 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 42.69 -0.14 -0.33 42.83 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.10 -0.05 4.76 -1.05 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 42.89 -0.14 -0.33 43.03 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.90 -0.05 5.88 -0.85 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 43.24 -0.14 -0.32 43.38 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.55 -0.05 10.00 -0.50 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 42.49 0.62 1.48 41.87 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.60 0.30 -33.33 -0.90 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)