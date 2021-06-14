Asia Distillates-Cracks slip as crude tops two-year highs

SINGAPORE, June 14 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel and benchmark 10 ppm gasoil slipped on Monday as crude oil prices rose to more than two-year highs. Front-month refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil slipped to a two-week low of $8.24 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from a one-week high of $8.70 per barrel on Friday, Refinitiv data in Eikon showed. Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil have firmed recently as seasonal refinery turnarounds have tightened supplies, although regional demand continues to remain lacklustre due to COVID-19 restrictions. The front month crack for jet fuel also fell to $6.03 a barrel over Dubai crude on Monday, down from $6.40 on Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - Oil prices rose on Monday, hitting their highest levels in more than two years supported by economic recovery and the prospect of fuel demand growth as vaccination campaigns in developed countries accelerate. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 76.36 0.66 0.87 75.70 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.36 0.09 -3.67 -2.45 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 76.46 0.66 0.87 75.80 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.26 0.09 -3.83 -2.35 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 76.64 0.68 0.90 75.96 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.08 0.11 -5.02 -2.19 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 78.61 0.56 0.72 78.05 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.11 -0.01 10.00 -0.10 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 75.91 0.50 0.66 75.41 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.35 0.06 -14.63 -0.41 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)