Asia Distillates-Cracks under pressure due to ample supplies

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10ppm gasoil extended losses from the previous session to fall to a four-session low of under $14.50 a barrel on Friday, weighed down by abundant supplies. - Although gasoil stocks in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub declined by nearly 3% in the week to Thursday to reach an eight-and-a-half-month low of 2.34 million tonnes, the current levels were 15.1% higher than a year ago, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - Similarly, although the middle distillates inventories were at a two-week low, the current stock levels were still marginally higher than a year ago, official data showed. * TENDERS: Energy traders Unipec and Vitol are set to win a tender placed by Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) to buy up to 1.06 million tonnes of oil products in the first half of 2020 after placing the lowest offers, a BPC official said on Friday. - The state-owned company is seeking 760,000-880,000 tonnes of gasoil with a sulphur content of 500 parts per million, 110,000 tonnes of jet fuel, 40,000 tonnes of 180-centistoke high-sulphur fuel oil and 30,000 tonnes of 95-octane gasoline. * OTHER NEWS: Mexico's state-run oil company Pemex has been fighting for almost a year in court to suspend a rule issued by the previous government, requiring the nationwide sale of clean diesel to start this year, court documents seen by Reuters show. - Mexico does not produce enough ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) to satisfy the demand the new rule - which was issued by the nation's energy regulator in 2016 - would create. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 73.71 0.30 0.41 73.41 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.22 0.00 0.00 -3.22 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 74.33 0.35 0.47 73.98 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.60 0.05 -1.89 -2.65 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 76.61 0.30 0.39 76.31 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.32 0.00 0.00 -0.32 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 76.98 0.22 0.29 76.76 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.05 -0.08 -61.54 0.13 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 76.09 0.47 0.62 75.62 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.50 0.01 -1.96 -0.51 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Maju Samuel)