Asia Distillates-Diesel crack eases as high oil prices weigh

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Asia's benchmark 10ppm diesel crack eased to two-session low of $4.55 a barrel on Monday as higher raw material oil prices and concerns over demand recovery weighed. - India's diesel sales dipped in the first half of November after briefly recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in October, raising concerns about industrial growth in Asia's third largest economy. - China's crude oil throughput rose 2.6% in October from a year earlier to its highest-ever level of nearly 14.1 million barrels per day (bpd), official data showed, as fuel demand firmed on strong holiday travel. - This surpassed the previous record in June at 14.08 million bpd. * TENDERS: India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) offered 26,000 tonnes of diesel for Dec. 5-7 loading from Vizag through a tender closing on Nov. 18. - Kuwait offered 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for Dec. 5-6 loading through a tender closing on Nov. 17. * CASH DEALS: No trades done on gasoil nor jet fuel. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 46.86 0.73 1.58 46.13 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.14 0.00 0.00 -1.14 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 47.20 0.69 1.48 46.51 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.80 -0.04 5.26 -0.76 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 47.45 0.70 1.50 46.75 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.55 -0.03 5.77 -0.52 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 47.80 0.70 1.49 47.10 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.20 -0.03 17.65 -0.17 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 45.30 0.55 1.23 44.75 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.56 -0.09 19.15 -0.47 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)