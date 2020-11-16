Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Energy

Asia Distillates-Diesel crack eases as high oil prices weigh

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Asia's benchmark 10ppm diesel crack
eased to two-session low of $4.55 a barrel on Monday as higher raw material oil prices
and concerns over demand recovery weighed. 
    -  India's diesel sales dipped in the first half of November after briefly
recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in October, raising concerns about
industrial growth in Asia's third largest economy.
    - China's crude oil throughput rose 2.6% in October from a year earlier to its
highest-ever level of nearly 14.1 million barrels per day (bpd), official data showed,
as fuel demand firmed on strong holiday travel.
    - This surpassed the previous record in June at 14.08 million bpd.
    
    * TENDERS: India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) offered 26,000 tonnes of
diesel for Dec. 5-7 loading from Vizag through a tender closing on Nov. 18. 
    - Kuwait offered 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for Dec. 5-6 loading through a tender
closing on Nov. 17. 
    
    * CASH DEALS: No trades done on gasoil nor jet fuel. 
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                      
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE      Change     % Change  Prev      RIC
                                                            Close     
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%              46.86       0.73      1.58     46.13  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                    -1.14       0.00      0.00     -1.14  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%             47.20       0.69      1.48     46.51  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                   -0.80      -0.04      5.26     -0.76  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%             47.45       0.70      1.50     46.75  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                   -0.55      -0.03      5.77     -0.52  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%            47.80       0.70      1.49     47.10  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                  -0.20      -0.03     17.65     -0.17  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                  45.30       0.55      1.23     44.75  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                  -0.56      -0.09     19.15     -0.47  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                      
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins,                                 
 please double click the RICs below.                                  
 Brent M1                                                                             
 Gasoil M1                                                                            
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                         
 Gasoil M2                                                                            
 Regrade M1                                                                           
 Regrade M2                                                                           
 Jet M1                                                                               
 Jet M1/M2                                                                            
 Jet M2                                                                               
 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai                                                                   
 Cracks M1                                                            
 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai                                                                   
 Cracks M2                                                            
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                        
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                        
 East-West M1                                                                         
 East-West M2                                                                         
 LGO M1                                                                               
 LGO M1/M2                                                                            
 LGO M2                                                                               
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                   
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                   
    

 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up