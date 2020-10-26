Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

Asia Distillates-Diesel crack falls as high supply persists

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Asia's benchmark 10ppm diesel crack was near a
one-month low of below $2.50 a barrel on Monday on the back of stubborn ample supplies. 
     - Chinese diesel exports rose further in September to 1.19  million tonnes versus 1.09
million tonnes in August as companies ramped up overseas shipments to reduce overflowing domestic
stocks after months of hefty refinery processing.
    - "China is key factor because they can swing their production very quickly as they have crude
in storage," said an industry source who tracks the middle distillates trade flows. 
   
    * INDIA: India's crude oil throughput in September rose 13.4% from the previous month to 4.33
million barrels per day (17.71 million tonnes), highest since March where refiners processed 5
million bpd of crude oil.
    - The refinery output in percentage were 86.22% of the country's overall capacity in September
compared to 76.10% in August, data showed. 
    
    * TENDERS: Kuwait has offered 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for Nov. 15-16 loading through a sales
tender closing on Oct. 27. 
    - India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) has offered 26,000 tonnes of diesel with 0.7%
sulphur content for Nov. 13-16 loading from Vizag through a tender due to be awarded on Oct. 27. 
    
    * OTHER NEWS: The Allen County Emergency Management Agency on Sunday said on its Facebook page
that an explosion occurred at Lima refinery complex in Ohio but that there was no threat to the
public.
        
    * CASH DEALS: One trade each on gasoil and jet fuel. 
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                                  
 CASH ($/T)                          ASIA CLOSE    Change    % Change   Prev   RIC
                                                                        Close  
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                          40.46     -1.83      -4.33  42.29  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                                -1.50      0.00       0.00  -1.50  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                         40.76     -1.93      -4.52  42.69  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                               -1.20     -0.10       9.09  -1.10  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                         40.96     -1.93      -4.50  42.89  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                               -1.00     -0.10      11.11  -0.90  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                        41.36     -1.88      -4.35  43.24  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                              -0.60     -0.05       9.09  -0.55  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                              40.66     -1.83      -4.31  42.49  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                              -0.60      0.00       0.00  -0.60  JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                               
 click the RICs below.                                                         
 Brent M1                                                                                         
 Gasoil M1                                                                                        
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                                     
 Gasoil M2                                                                                        
 Regrade M1                          <JETREGSGMc1                                                 
                                     >                                         
 Regrade M2                          <JETREGSGMc2                                                 
                                     >                                         
 Jet M1                                                                                           
 Jet M1/M2                           <JETSGSPDMc1                                                 
                                     >                                         
 Jet M2                                                                                           
 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M1                                                                     
 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M2                                                                     
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                                    
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                                    
 East-West M1                                                                                     
 East-West M2                                                                                     
 LGO M1                                                                                           
 LGO M1/M2                                                                                        
 LGO M2                                                                                           
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                               
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                               
    
    

 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
