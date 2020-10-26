Asia Distillates-Diesel crack falls as high supply persists

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Asia's benchmark 10ppm diesel crack was near a one-month low of below $2.50 a barrel on Monday on the back of stubborn ample supplies. - Chinese diesel exports rose further in September to 1.19 million tonnes versus 1.09 million tonnes in August as companies ramped up overseas shipments to reduce overflowing domestic stocks after months of hefty refinery processing. - "China is key factor because they can swing their production very quickly as they have crude in storage," said an industry source who tracks the middle distillates trade flows. * INDIA: India's crude oil throughput in September rose 13.4% from the previous month to 4.33 million barrels per day (17.71 million tonnes), highest since March where refiners processed 5 million bpd of crude oil. - The refinery output in percentage were 86.22% of the country's overall capacity in September compared to 76.10% in August, data showed. * TENDERS: Kuwait has offered 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for Nov. 15-16 loading through a sales tender closing on Oct. 27. - India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) has offered 26,000 tonnes of diesel with 0.7% sulphur content for Nov. 13-16 loading from Vizag through a tender due to be awarded on Oct. 27. * OTHER NEWS: The Allen County Emergency Management Agency on Sunday said on its Facebook page that an explosion occurred at Lima refinery complex in Ohio but that there was no threat to the public. * CASH DEALS: One trade each on gasoil and jet fuel. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 40.46 -1.83 -4.33 42.29 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.50 0.00 0.00 -1.50 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 40.76 -1.93 -4.52 42.69 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.20 -0.10 9.09 -1.10 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 40.96 -1.93 -4.50 42.89 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.00 -0.10 11.11 -0.90 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 41.36 -1.88 -4.35 43.24 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.60 -0.05 9.09 -0.55 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 40.66 -1.83 -4.31 42.49 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.60 0.00 0.00 -0.60 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 <JETREGSGMc1 > Regrade M2 <JETREGSGMc2 > Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 <JETSGSPDMc1 > Jet M2 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Rashmi Aich)