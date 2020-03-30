Energy
March 30, 2020 / 10:43 AM / in an hour

Asia Distillates-Gasoil buyers get biggest cash discounts in nearly 15 months

7 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, March 30 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil widened on Monday,
dropping to their lowest level in more than a year, hurt by lacklustre demand for the industrial
and transportation fuel amid lockdowns and restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
    Cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 61 cents per
barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, the biggest discount since January last year. They were at
a discount of 54 cents per barrel on Friday.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content
rose by $1.98 to $12.79 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Monday, partly
helped by weaker raw material crude prices.
    Crude oil benchmarks fell sharply on Monday, with Brent hitting its lowest since November
2002, as fears grew over the coronavirus pandemic eroding demand and the Saudi Arabia-Russia
price war threatened to overload the market.
    Gasoil profit margins have got some support as economic activity in China has improved with
the virus epidemic being partly contained after extensive quarantine measures, industry analysts
said.
    But traders were worried the overall gasoil demand would likely stay under pressure in the
near-term as major markets in the region, including India, continue with restrictive measures
over the next few weeks to curb the virus' spread.
    India is currently under a 21-day lockdown until April 15 in its attempt to contain the
epidemic.
    Energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie expects India's diesel demand will be down 13% in the
second quarter year-on-year, while demand for jet fuel would be 33% lower during the same
period.
    "Overall, total demand (in India) is expected to decline by 871,000 barrels per day (bpd)
(-17%) year-on-year in April," WoodMac research analyst Qiaoling Chen said.
    "The negative impact is likely to last through Q2 2020 with most oil products returning to
normal growth in the third quarter of this year except for jet fuel demand, which is expected to
return to normal growth only in the first quarter of next year." 
    Refining margins for jet fuel rose to $4.69 a barrel over Dubai crude on
Monday, up from $2.86 per barrel on Friday.
    Cracks for the aviation fuel, however, are still at their lowest levels for this time of the
year in the last 12 years as global airlines across regions have been forced to keep most of
their flights grounded due to the virus-led travel restrictions.
    "Under the assumption that COVID-19 would mostly be a H1 phenomenon, the hit to jet fuel
demand and cracks, which we have already seen manifest themselves over the first quarter, look
set to very much remain in play for the second quarter," said Peter Lee, senior oil & gas
analyst at Fitch Solutions.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to $2.70  per barrel to Singapore quotes
on Monday, a fresh low since November 2008. The jet spot differentials were at a discount of
$2.46 per barrel on Friday.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One jet fuel trade, one gasoil deal
    - For more information, click
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - India's Reliance Industries Ltd is seeking to sell some April-loading crude
cargoes in a rare move as it plans to cut crude processing after the coronavirus pandemic hit
global fuel demand, four sources said on Friday.
    - Asia's top refiner China Petroleum Chemical Corp or Sinopec, expects its full-year 2020
refining runs will be lower than in 2019 because of a contraction in Chinese fuel demand caused
by the coronavirus outbreak.

    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               36.48     0.08       0.22       36.40  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -2.17     0.05      -2.25       -2.22  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              36.72     0.08       0.22       36.64  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -1.93     0.05      -2.53       -1.98  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              37.32    -0.01      -0.03       37.33  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -1.33    -0.04       3.10       -1.29  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             38.04    -0.04      -0.11       38.08  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.61    -0.07      12.96       -0.54  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   28.26    -0.16      -0.56       28.42  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -2.70    -0.24       9.76       -2.46  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                     
 click the RICs below.                                                  
 Brent M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1                                                                              
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                           
 Gasoil M2                                                                              
 Regrade M1                                                                             
 Regrade M2                                                                             
 Jet M1                                                                                 
 Jet M1/M2                                                                              
 Jet M2                                                                                 
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M1                                                              
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M2                                                              
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                          
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                          
 East-West M1                                                                           
 East-West M2                                                                           
 LGO M1                                                                                 
 LGO M1/M2                                                                              
 LGO M2                                                                                 
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                     
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                     
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below