Asia Distillates-Gasoil buyers get biggest cash discounts in nearly 15 months

SINGAPORE, March 30 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil widened on Monday, dropping to their lowest level in more than a year, hurt by lacklustre demand for the industrial and transportation fuel amid lockdowns and restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 61 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, the biggest discount since January last year. They were at a discount of 54 cents per barrel on Friday. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content rose by $1.98 to $12.79 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Monday, partly helped by weaker raw material crude prices. Crude oil benchmarks fell sharply on Monday, with Brent hitting its lowest since November 2002, as fears grew over the coronavirus pandemic eroding demand and the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war threatened to overload the market. Gasoil profit margins have got some support as economic activity in China has improved with the virus epidemic being partly contained after extensive quarantine measures, industry analysts said. But traders were worried the overall gasoil demand would likely stay under pressure in the near-term as major markets in the region, including India, continue with restrictive measures over the next few weeks to curb the virus' spread. India is currently under a 21-day lockdown until April 15 in its attempt to contain the epidemic. Energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie expects India's diesel demand will be down 13% in the second quarter year-on-year, while demand for jet fuel would be 33% lower during the same period. "Overall, total demand (in India) is expected to decline by 871,000 barrels per day (bpd) (-17%) year-on-year in April," WoodMac research analyst Qiaoling Chen said. "The negative impact is likely to last through Q2 2020 with most oil products returning to normal growth in the third quarter of this year except for jet fuel demand, which is expected to return to normal growth only in the first quarter of next year." Refining margins for jet fuel rose to $4.69 a barrel over Dubai crude on Monday, up from $2.86 per barrel on Friday. Cracks for the aviation fuel, however, are still at their lowest levels for this time of the year in the last 12 years as global airlines across regions have been forced to keep most of their flights grounded due to the virus-led travel restrictions. "Under the assumption that COVID-19 would mostly be a H1 phenomenon, the hit to jet fuel demand and cracks, which we have already seen manifest themselves over the first quarter, look set to very much remain in play for the second quarter," said Peter Lee, senior oil & gas analyst at Fitch Solutions. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to $2.70 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, a fresh low since November 2008. The jet spot differentials were at a discount of $2.46 per barrel on Friday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One jet fuel trade, one gasoil deal - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - India's Reliance Industries Ltd is seeking to sell some April-loading crude cargoes in a rare move as it plans to cut crude processing after the coronavirus pandemic hit global fuel demand, four sources said on Friday. - Asia's top refiner China Petroleum Chemical Corp or Sinopec, expects its full-year 2020 refining runs will be lower than in 2019 because of a contraction in Chinese fuel demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 36.48 0.08 0.22 36.40 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.17 0.05 -2.25 -2.22 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 36.72 0.08 0.22 36.64 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.93 0.05 -2.53 -1.98 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 37.32 -0.01 -0.03 37.33 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.33 -0.04 3.10 -1.29 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 38.04 -0.04 -0.11 38.08 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.61 -0.07 12.96 -0.54 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 28.26 -0.16 -0.56 28.42 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -2.70 -0.24 9.76 -2.46 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)