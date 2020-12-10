Asia Distillates-Gasoil buyers get smallest cash discounts in nearly four months

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil inched up on Thursday, hitting a near four-month high, while middle distillate inventories in Singapore dropped to a five-week low. Cash discounts for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF narrowed to 8 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, the smallest discounts since the differentials plunged to a negative territory on Aug. 11. The December-January time spread for 10 ppm gasoil in Singapore remained unchanged at zero for a second straight session, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Refining margins, or cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil dropped 60 cents to $5.80 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, partly weighed down by firmer raw material crude prices and expectations for ample near-term supplies. "We see gasoil cracks trend sideways through to the end of the year," said Philip Jones-Lux, energy market analyst at consultancy JBC Energy. "Chinese crude intake is set to remain at or near record highs, and with plentiful product export quotas remaining, a flood of Chinese diesel into the Asian market could be a major dampener to cracks going forward" he added. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore, which have gained 42.5% over the last two months, are still currently at their weakest seasonal levels on record. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories fell 5.2% to 15.05 million barrels in the week to Dec. 9, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged about 13.8 million barrels so far in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 40.5% higher from a year ago. - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 5.2 million barrels in the week to Dec. 2, compared with expectations for a 1.4 million-barrel rise, the U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices edged up on Thursday, buoyed by a COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Britain and the imminent approval of a vaccine in the United States that could spur a rebound in fuel demand, while a large build in U.S. crude stocks last week held gains in check. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 52.81 -0.82 -1.53 53.63 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.38 0.01 -0.72 -1.39 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 53.11 -0.82 -1.52 53.93 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.08 0.01 -0.92 -1.09 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 53.26 -0.82 -1.52 54.08 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.93 0.01 -1.06 -0.94 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 54.11 -0.82 -1.49 54.93 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.08 0.01 -11.11 -0.09 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 52.22 -0.93 -1.75 53.15 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.22 -0.01 4.76 -0.21 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)