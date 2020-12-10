Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asia Distillates-Gasoil buyers get smallest cash discounts in nearly four months

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil inched up on
Thursday, hitting a near four-month high, while middle distillate inventories in Singapore
dropped to a five-week low.
    Cash discounts for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF narrowed to 8 cents a
barrel to Singapore quotes, the smallest discounts since the differentials plunged to a negative
territory on Aug. 11.
    The December-January time spread for 10 ppm gasoil in Singapore remained
unchanged at zero for a second straight session, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil dropped 60 cents to $5.80 a
barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, partly weighed down by firmer raw material
crude prices and expectations for ample near-term supplies.
    "We see gasoil cracks trend sideways through to the end of the year," said Philip Jones-Lux,
energy market analyst at consultancy JBC Energy. 
    "Chinese crude intake is set to remain at or near record highs, and with plentiful product
export quotas remaining, a flood of Chinese diesel into the Asian market could be a major
dampener to cracks going forward" he added.
    Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore, which have gained 42.5% over the last
two months, are still currently at their weakest seasonal levels on record.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Singapore's middle distillate inventories fell 5.2% to 15.05 million barrels in the week
to Dec. 9, according to Enterprise Singapore data.
    - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged about 13.8 million barrels so
far in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 40.5% higher from a year ago.
    - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 5.2 million barrels in the week to Dec. 2, compared
with expectations for a 1.4 million-barrel rise, the U.S. Energy Information Administration data
showed on Wednesday.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices edged up on Thursday, buoyed by a COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Britain and the
imminent approval of a vaccine in the United States that could spur a rebound in fuel demand,
while a large build in U.S. crude stocks last week held gains in check.
    
    
    ASSESSMENTS   
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               52.81    -0.82      -1.53       53.63  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -1.38     0.01      -0.72       -1.39  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              53.11    -0.82      -1.52       53.93  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -1.08     0.01      -0.92       -1.09  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              53.26    -0.82      -1.52       54.08  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -0.93     0.01      -1.06       -0.94  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             54.11    -0.82      -1.49       54.93  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.08     0.01     -11.11       -0.09  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   52.22    -0.93      -1.75       53.15  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.22    -0.01       4.76       -0.21  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                       
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
