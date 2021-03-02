Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
everythingNews

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differential falls to more than one-month low

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, March 2 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for cargoes of 10 ppm gasoil
extended losses on Tuesday, falling to a more than one-month low amid lower deal values for
cargoes of the fuel in the Singapore trading window and concerns of limited near-term demand.
    The 10 ppm cash discount widened to minus 14 cents a barrel on Tuesday, its lowest since
Jan. 28 and down from minus 4 cents in the previous session. GO10-SIN-DIF
    The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between
Singapore and Northwest Europe, traded around minus $10.75 a tonne on Tuesday – a
level that typically makes it unworkable for arbitrage shipments.
    The narrowing EFS discount meant that gasoil exports from Asia to Europe were uneconomical
and is likely to limit arbitrage flows, trade sources said. 
    Gasoil arbitrage to the west is usually profitable when the EFS trades at about minus $15 a
tonne or below, though it also depends on factors such as freight rates.
    
    INDIA SALES 
    Indian state refiners' daily diesel sales, which are related closely to economic growth and
account for about 40% of overall refined fuel sales in India, fell by 5.3% in February, the
largest decline in three months, preliminary industry data showed.
    State-refiners' daily gasoline sales in February, however, rose by 1.5% from a year earlier,
its slowest pace of growth in six months, preliminary industry data showed, as record-high
retail prices hit consumption.
    Gasoline and gasoil prices in India have risen to record highs, mirroring global markets.
Taxes account for about 61% of retail gasoline prices and about 56% of diesel prices.
    State fuel retailers sold 2.22 million tonnes of gasoline and 5.81 million tonnes of diesel
last month, the data provided by an industry source showed.
        
    STORAGE DRAWS 
    When the world economy slammed on the brakes last year, there was a rush to store a wave of
unwanted crude and products, but rising prices and optimism about demand is spurring a swift
unwinding of storage contracts.
    At the end of February, the volume of refined products held on stationary tankers for over
10 days stood at 19.2 million barrels, down 77% from a peak of 84 million last May, IHS Markit
estimates show.
    While Singapore middle distillate inventories have surged to a 12-week high last week,
analysts and traders expect a tighter market in coming months as regional refiners enter the
spring maintenance season, and as demand gradually rises as COVID-19 restrictions ease.
    "With less of an incentive to store, we would certainly expect to see a reduction in storage
of diesel," said Kevin Wright, lead analyst for Asia-Pacific at data intelligence firm Kpler,
which tracks oil shipments.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    One gasoil trade, none on jet fuel.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                             
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE     Change  % Change  Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%              66.70          -2.96   -4.25     69.66       GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                    -1.63          -0.02   1.24      -1.61       GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%             66.81          -2.95   -4.23     69.76       GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                   -1.52          -0.01   0.66      -1.51       GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%             67.07          -2.97   -4.24     70.04       GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                   -1.26          -0.03   2.44      -1.23       GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%            68.19          -3.04   -4.27     71.23       GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                  -0.14          -0.10   250.00    -0.04       GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                  65.32          -3.03   -4.43     68.35       JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                  -0.43          -0.06   16.22     -0.37       JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                             
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins,                        
   please double click the RICs below.                                       
 Brent M1                                                                    
 Gasoil M1                                                                   
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                
 Gasoil M2                                                                   
 Regrade M1                                                                  
 Regrade M2                                                                  
 Jet M1                                                                      
 Jet M1/M2                                                                   
 Jet M2                                                                      
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1                                               
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2                                               
 Jet Cracks M1                                                               
 Jet Cracks M2                                                               
 East-West M1                                                                
 East-West M2                                                                
 LGO M1                                                                      
 LGO M1/M2                                                                   
 LGO M2                                                                      
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                          
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                          
 
 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up