Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differential falls to more than one-month low

SINGAPORE, March 2 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for cargoes of 10 ppm gasoil extended losses on Tuesday, falling to a more than one-month low amid lower deal values for cargoes of the fuel in the Singapore trading window and concerns of limited near-term demand. The 10 ppm cash discount widened to minus 14 cents a barrel on Tuesday, its lowest since Jan. 28 and down from minus 4 cents in the previous session. GO10-SIN-DIF The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between Singapore and Northwest Europe, traded around minus $10.75 a tonne on Tuesday – a level that typically makes it unworkable for arbitrage shipments. The narrowing EFS discount meant that gasoil exports from Asia to Europe were uneconomical and is likely to limit arbitrage flows, trade sources said. Gasoil arbitrage to the west is usually profitable when the EFS trades at about minus $15 a tonne or below, though it also depends on factors such as freight rates. INDIA SALES Indian state refiners' daily diesel sales, which are related closely to economic growth and account for about 40% of overall refined fuel sales in India, fell by 5.3% in February, the largest decline in three months, preliminary industry data showed. State-refiners' daily gasoline sales in February, however, rose by 1.5% from a year earlier, its slowest pace of growth in six months, preliminary industry data showed, as record-high retail prices hit consumption. Gasoline and gasoil prices in India have risen to record highs, mirroring global markets. Taxes account for about 61% of retail gasoline prices and about 56% of diesel prices. State fuel retailers sold 2.22 million tonnes of gasoline and 5.81 million tonnes of diesel last month, the data provided by an industry source showed. STORAGE DRAWS When the world economy slammed on the brakes last year, there was a rush to store a wave of unwanted crude and products, but rising prices and optimism about demand is spurring a swift unwinding of storage contracts. At the end of February, the volume of refined products held on stationary tankers for over 10 days stood at 19.2 million barrels, down 77% from a peak of 84 million last May, IHS Markit estimates show. While Singapore middle distillate inventories have surged to a 12-week high last week, analysts and traders expect a tighter market in coming months as regional refiners enter the spring maintenance season, and as demand gradually rises as COVID-19 restrictions ease. "With less of an incentive to store, we would certainly expect to see a reduction in storage of diesel," said Kevin Wright, lead analyst for Asia-Pacific at data intelligence firm Kpler, which tracks oil shipments. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS One gasoil trade, none on jet fuel. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 66.70 -2.96 -4.25 69.66 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.63 -0.02 1.24 -1.61 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 66.81 -2.95 -4.23 69.76 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.52 -0.01 0.66 -1.51 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 67.07 -2.97 -4.24 70.04 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.26 -0.03 2.44 -1.23 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 68.19 -3.04 -4.27 71.23 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.14 -0.10 250.00 -0.04 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 65.32 -3.03 -4.43 68.35 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.43 -0.06 16.22 -0.37 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)