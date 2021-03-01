Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differential slips as supply outlook weighs

SINGAPORE, March 1 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for cargoes of 10 ppm gasoil eased on Monday as the near-term supply outlook dampened sentiment amid a lack of arbitrage opportunities. The 10 ppm cash discount widened to minus 4 cents a barrel on Monday, its lowest in nearly two weeks, from minus 2 in the previous session. GO10-SIN-DIF The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between Singapore and Northwest Europe, traded around minus $12 a tonne on Monday – a level that typically makes it unworkable for arbitrage shipments. Gasoil arbitrage to the west is usually profitable when the EFS trades at about minus $15 a tonne or below, though it also depends on factors such as freight rates, traders say. Rising freight rates amid rising bunkering costs have also contributed to unfavourable arbitrage economics, the sources said. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One jet fuel deal, two gasoil trades OTHER NEWS - Russian oil product exports from the Black Sea port of Tuapse are set to fall by 4.1% on a daily basis month-on-month to 1.531 million tonnes in March from 1.442 million tonnes planned for February, traders said on Monday, citing the loading schedule. - Malaysia's Petronas on Friday delayed the launch of its Pengerang Integrated Complex until the second half of the year from the first, but dismissed rumours partner Saudi Aramco was looking to exit the $27 billion project. CLEARANCE SALE About one-third of the roughly 150 ships owned by companies controlled by Singapore tycoon Lim Oon Kuin and his family have been sold as part of efforts to repay billions of dollars of debt owed to creditors, two sources told Reuters. The ships owned by the Xihe group have been sold at prices of $2 million to $3 million each for coastal barges and around $30 million each for very large crude carriers (VLCCs), said the two sources. It is expected the rest of the ships will be sold by the latter half of this year, although some of them are tied up in various lawsuits as counterparties try to lay claim to the cargoes on the ships, the source said. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 69.66 -0.21 -0.30 69.87 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.61 -0.01 0.62 -1.60 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 69.76 -0.21 -0.30 69.97 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.51 -0.01 0.67 -1.50 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 70.04 -0.21 -0.30 70.25 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.23 -0.01 0.82 -1.22 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 71.23 -0.22 -0.31 71.45 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.04 -0.02 100.00 -0.02 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 68.35 -0.39 -0.57 68.74 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.37 -0.06 19.35 -0.31 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)