Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differential slips as supply outlook weighs

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, March 1 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for cargoes of 10 ppm gasoil eased
on Monday as the near-term supply outlook dampened sentiment amid a lack of arbitrage
opportunities.
    The 10 ppm cash discount widened to minus 4 cents a barrel on Monday, its lowest in nearly
two weeks, from minus 2 in the previous session. GO10-SIN-DIF
    The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between
Singapore and Northwest Europe, traded around minus $12 a tonne on Monday – a level
that typically makes it unworkable for arbitrage shipments.
    Gasoil arbitrage to the west is usually profitable when the EFS trades at about minus $15 a
tonne or below, though it also depends on factors such as freight rates, traders say.
    Rising freight rates amid rising bunkering costs have also contributed to unfavourable
arbitrage economics, the sources said.  
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One jet fuel deal, two gasoil trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Russian oil product exports from the Black Sea port of Tuapse are set to fall by 4.1% on a
daily basis month-on-month to 1.531 million tonnes in March from 1.442 million tonnes planned
for February, traders said on Monday, citing the loading schedule.
    - Malaysia's Petronas on Friday delayed the launch of its Pengerang Integrated Complex until
the second half of the year from the first, but dismissed rumours partner Saudi Aramco was
looking to exit the $27 billion project.
    
    CLEARANCE SALE
    About one-third of the roughly 150 ships owned by companies controlled by Singapore tycoon
Lim Oon Kuin and his family have been sold as part of efforts to repay billions of dollars of
debt owed to creditors, two sources told Reuters.
    The ships owned by the Xihe group have been sold at prices of $2 million to $3 million each
for coastal barges and around $30 million each for very large crude carriers (VLCCs), said the
two sources.
    It is expected the rest of the ships will be sold by the latter half of this year, although
some of them are tied up in various lawsuits as counterparties try to lay claim to the cargoes
on the ships, the source said.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                             
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE     Change  % Change  Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%              69.66          -0.21   -0.30     69.87       GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                    -1.61          -0.01   0.62      -1.60       GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%             69.76          -0.21   -0.30     69.97       GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                   -1.51          -0.01   0.67      -1.50       GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%             70.04          -0.21   -0.30     70.25       GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                   -1.23          -0.01   0.82      -1.22       GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%            71.23          -0.22   -0.31     71.45       GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                  -0.04          -0.02   100.00    -0.02       GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                  68.35          -0.39   -0.57     68.74       JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                  -0.37          -0.06   19.35     -0.31       JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                             
 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
