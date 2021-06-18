Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differential slips but ends week higher

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, June 18 (Reuters) - Cash discounts for cargoes of Asia's 10 ppm gasoil slipped on
Friday on weaker physical deal values in the Singapore trading window, but ended the week higher
on signs of improving demand in Asia. 
    The 10 ppm cash differential was at a four-session low of minus 4 cents a barrel below
Singapore quotes on Friday, down from minus 2 cents in the previous session. GO10-SIN-DIF
    The differential climbed to a more than two-week high premium of 5 cents a barrel on
Wednesday. 
    Sentiment, however, was capped by concerns of rising regional supplies as refiners in north
Asia resume operations following seasonal refinery turnarounds.
            
    CHINA EXPORTS
    China's diesel exports plunged 38% in May from a month before to their lowest level this
year, as reduced fuel output during the refinery maintenance season forced refiners to
prioritise domestic consumers.
    China shipped out 1.68 million tonnes of diesel last month, data from the General
Administration of Customs showed on Friday. That compares with 2.72 million tonnes in April, but
was still higher than 1.45 million tonnes in May last year.
    May gasoline exports were at 1.55 million tonnes, edging up 5% from April and more than
double the low base in May 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic curbed travel demand overseas.
    Jet kerosene exports were up 1.8% year-on-year at 570,000 tonnes.
    Chinese refiners have been carrying out overhauls since late March, affecting more than 1
million barrels per day of crude processing capacity in April and May.
    
    ARA INVENTORIES
    Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and
storage hub STK-GO-ARA dropped 7.4% to 2.1 million tonnes in the week ended June 10, data from
Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
    ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA dipped 2.1% this week to 1.1 million tonnes.
    In Singapore, middle distillate inventories jumped 15% to a four-week high of 12.96 million
barrels in the week to June 16, according to Enterprise Singapore data.
    The 1.69 million barrel increase in distillate inventories was the largest weekly build up
in 14 months. 
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    One gasoil deal, no trades on jet fuel.
   
    OTHER NEWS
    Brent crude's premium to Dubai quotes DUB-EFS-1M rose on Friday to the highest in 21 months
on the back of stronger demand this summer, effectively keeping Atlantic Basin grades out of
Asia's reach, according to traders and Refinitiv data.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                             
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE     Change  % Change  Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%              76.12          -1.32   -1.70     77.44       GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                    -2.28          -0.01   0.44      -2.27       GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%             76.23          -1.32   -1.70     77.55       GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                   -2.17          -0.01   0.46      -2.16       GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%             76.44          -1.32   -1.70     77.76       GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                   -1.96          -0.01   0.51      -1.95       GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%            78.36          -1.33   -1.67     79.69       GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                  -0.04          -0.02   100.00    -0.02       GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                  75.40          -1.23   -1.61     76.63       JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                  -0.31          0.02    -6.06     -0.33       JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                             
 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
