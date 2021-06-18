Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differential slips but ends week higher

SINGAPORE, June 18 (Reuters) - Cash discounts for cargoes of Asia's 10 ppm gasoil slipped on Friday on weaker physical deal values in the Singapore trading window, but ended the week higher on signs of improving demand in Asia. The 10 ppm cash differential was at a four-session low of minus 4 cents a barrel below Singapore quotes on Friday, down from minus 2 cents in the previous session. GO10-SIN-DIF The differential climbed to a more than two-week high premium of 5 cents a barrel on Wednesday. Sentiment, however, was capped by concerns of rising regional supplies as refiners in north Asia resume operations following seasonal refinery turnarounds. CHINA EXPORTS China's diesel exports plunged 38% in May from a month before to their lowest level this year, as reduced fuel output during the refinery maintenance season forced refiners to prioritise domestic consumers. China shipped out 1.68 million tonnes of diesel last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Friday. That compares with 2.72 million tonnes in April, but was still higher than 1.45 million tonnes in May last year. May gasoline exports were at 1.55 million tonnes, edging up 5% from April and more than double the low base in May 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic curbed travel demand overseas. Jet kerosene exports were up 1.8% year-on-year at 570,000 tonnes. Chinese refiners have been carrying out overhauls since late March, affecting more than 1 million barrels per day of crude processing capacity in April and May. ARA INVENTORIES Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA dropped 7.4% to 2.1 million tonnes in the week ended June 10, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA dipped 2.1% this week to 1.1 million tonnes. In Singapore, middle distillate inventories jumped 15% to a four-week high of 12.96 million barrels in the week to June 16, according to Enterprise Singapore data. The 1.69 million barrel increase in distillate inventories was the largest weekly build up in 14 months. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS One gasoil deal, no trades on jet fuel. OTHER NEWS Brent crude's premium to Dubai quotes DUB-EFS-1M rose on Friday to the highest in 21 months on the back of stronger demand this summer, effectively keeping Atlantic Basin grades out of Asia's reach, according to traders and Refinitiv data. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 76.12 -1.32 -1.70 77.44 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.28 -0.01 0.44 -2.27 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 76.23 -1.32 -1.70 77.55 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.17 -0.01 0.46 -2.16 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 76.44 -1.32 -1.70 77.76 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.96 -0.01 0.51 -1.95 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 78.36 -1.33 -1.67 79.69 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.04 -0.02 100.00 -0.02 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 75.40 -1.23 -1.61 76.63 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.31 0.02 -6.06 -0.33 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)