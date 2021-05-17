Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differentials climb to over 9-month high

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil rose on Monday to
their highest level in more than nine months, buoyed by firmer buying interests for physical
cargoes.
    Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF, which flipped into
a positive territory last week, rose to a premium of 22 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes.
They were at a 10-cent premium on Friday.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose 52 cents to
$8.54 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, a level not seen since April last
year.
    The cracks, however, are expected to come under pressure due to increased supplies from
India and South Korea in the near term, trade sources said.
    China said on Friday it will levy a consumption tax on imports of several fuel blending
components, including light cycle oil (LCO), mixed aromatics and diluted bitumen, effective from
June 12.
    The move would mainly affect the high-sulphur gasoil markets as Korean refiners now will
likely produce less LCO and more gasoil, a Singapore-based trader said.
    The front-month time spread for 10 ppm gasoil widened its backwardation to
trade at 10 cents per barrel on Monday.
    
    CHINA APRIL CRUDE THROUGHPUT CLIMBS
    - China's crude oil throughput rose 7.5% in April from the same month a year ago, but
remained off the peak seen in the last quarter of 2020 as several state-run oil refineries
carried out maintenance amid thin margins and high fuel products stocks.
    - The country processed 57.9 million tonnes of crude oil in April, data from the National
Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday, equivalent to 14.09 million barrels per day (bpd).
For the first four months of 2021, throughput was 232.1 million tonnes, or 14.12 million bpd, up
14% from a year earlier.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - Six gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices were little changed on Monday, trading in a tight range as European economic
reopenings offset gloom from surging COVID-19 cases in Asia, fresh restrictions and
underwhelming Chinese manufacturing data.
    - Australia has agreed to pay its last two oil refineries up to A$2.3 billion ($1.8 billion)
through 2030 to keep the struggling plants open and protect the country's fuel security.

    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               72.78     2.09       2.96       70.69  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -1.94     0.02      -1.02       -1.96  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              72.93     2.09       2.95       70.84  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -1.79     0.02      -1.10       -1.81  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               73.1      2.1       2.96          71  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -1.62     0.03      -1.82       -1.65  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             74.94     2.19       3.01       72.75  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    0.22     0.12     120.00         0.1  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   72.49     1.75       2.47       70.74  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    0.04    -0.01     -20.00        0.05  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                       
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)
