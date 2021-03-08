Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
everythingNews

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differentials drop to lowest in over a month

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, March 8 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil dropped to their
weakest level in more than a month on Monday, hurt by sluggish buying interests for physical
cargoes, while prompt-month spread for the industrial fuel grade deepened its contango
structure.
    Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF widened by a cent to 27 cents per barrel to
Singapore quotes, the biggest discounts since Jan. 27.
    The regional gasoil market is being pressured by surging Chinese export volumes, while
extended COVID-19 lockdowns in several markets continue to dampen demand recovery.
    The market, however, is expected to get some support in coming weeks as refiners enter
spring turnaround season, tightening supplies, trade sources said.
    The March/April time spread, which flipped into a contango last week, traded at minus 15
cents per barrel on Monday, compared with minus 5 cents on Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. 
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil fell 14 cents to
$6.52 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, a level not seen since Feb. 4.
    
    CHINA'S CRUDE IMPORTS RISE
    - China's crude oil imports for the first two months of 2021 reached 89.57 million tonnes,
up 4.1% from a year ago and up 9.5% from the same period in 2019, bolstered by solid fuel demand
and expanded refining capacity in the country.
    - Shipment of crude oil in January and February is equivalent to 11.08 million barrels per
day (bpd), according to data published on Sunday by the General Administration of Customs.
Customs did not reveal a break down for individual months.

    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - Two gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Brent crude futures climbed above $70 a barrel on Monday for the first time since the
COVID-19 pandemic began, while U.S. crude touched its highest in more than two years, following
reports of attacks on Saudi Arabian facilities.
    - Iran has quietly moved record amounts of crude oil to top client China in recent months,
while India's state refiners have added Iranian oil to their annual import plans on the
assumption that U.S. sanctions on the OPEC supplier will soon ease, according to six industry
sources and Refinitiv data.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                          
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change    Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                72.38     1.68        2.38        70.7  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -1.73    -0.04        2.37       -1.69  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               72.48     1.68        2.37        70.8  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -1.63    -0.04        2.52       -1.59  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               72.78     1.68        2.36        71.1  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -1.33    -0.04        3.10       -1.29  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              73.84     1.71        2.37       72.13  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.27    -0.01        3.85       -0.26  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    71.16     2.06        2.98        69.1  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.46     0.02       -4.17       -0.48  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                          
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please                              
 double click the RICs below.                                             
 Brent M1                                                                                 
 Gasoil M1                                                                                
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                             
 Gasoil M2                                                                                
 Regrade M1                                                                               
 Regrade M2                                                                               
 Jet M1                                                                                   
 Jet M1/M2                                                                                
 Jet M2                                                                                   
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                      
 Cracks M1                                                                
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                      
 Cracks M2                                                                
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                            
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                            
 East-West M1                                                                             
 East-West M2                                                                             
 LGO M1                                                                                   
 LGO M1/M2                                                                                
 LGO M2                                                                                   
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                       
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta
Editing by Mark Heinrich)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up