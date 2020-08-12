Energy
August 12, 2020 / 10:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differentials drop to lowest since early June

6 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil slipped to their
lowest level in more than two months on Wednesday, weighed down by abundant supplies and subdued
demand, while the prompt-month spread for the industrial fuel remained in a contango structure.
    Cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 21 cents a barrel
to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, a level not seen since June 1. They were at a 9-cent discount
a day earlier.
    The August/September time spread for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore
traded at a discount of 18 cents per barrel on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    Renewed lockdown measures due to a resurgence in coronavirus infections in many places are
hurting fuel demand recovery, trade sources said.
    India's fuel demand dragged lower in July, posting its fifth consecutive year-on-year
decline, as a spike in coronavirus cases and floods in many parts of the country restricted
economic activity.
    Diesel consumption, which accounts for about two-fifths of India's overall fuel usage, fell
to 5.52 million tonnes last month from 6.31 million tonnes in June, data from the Petroleum
Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas showed. 
    Refining margins or cracks for 10 ppm gasoil climbed 20 cents to $6.13 a
barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Wednesday.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dipped 0.8% to 3.5 million
barrels in the week ended Aug. 10, data via S&P Global Platts showed.
    - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.9 million barrels so far in 2020, compared
with a weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed.
    - Meanwhile, U.S. distillate fuel inventories declined by 2.9 million barrels, compared with
expectations for a build of 357,000 barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum
Institute (API) showed on Tuesday.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - Two gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices moved higher on Wednesday after an industry report showed that U.S. inventories
of crude fell more than analysts had expected, bolstering hopes that fuel demand in the world's
biggest economy can weather the coronavirus pandemic.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                48.28    -0.26      -0.54       48.54  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -1.81    -0.13       7.74       -1.68  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               48.53    -0.26      -0.53       48.79  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -1.56    -0.13       9.09       -1.43  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               48.67    -0.30      -0.61       48.97  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -1.42    -0.17      13.60       -1.25  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              49.88    -0.25      -0.50       50.13  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.21    -0.12     133.33       -0.09  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    43.57    -0.50      -1.13       44.07  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.62     0.02      -3.13       -0.64  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                     
 click the RICs below.                                                   
 Brent M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1                                                                              
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                           
 Gasoil M2                                                                              
 Regrade M1                                                                             
 Regrade M2                                                                             
 Jet M1                                                                                 
 Jet M1/M2                                                                              
 Jet M2                                                                                 
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M1                                                               
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M2                                                               
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                          
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                          
 East-West M1                                                                           
 East-West M2                                                                           
 LGO M1                                                                                 
 LGO M1/M2                                                                              
 LGO M2                                                                                 
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                     
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                     
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below