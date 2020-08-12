Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differentials drop to lowest since early June

SINGAPORE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil slipped to their lowest level in more than two months on Wednesday, weighed down by abundant supplies and subdued demand, while the prompt-month spread for the industrial fuel remained in a contango structure. Cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 21 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, a level not seen since June 1. They were at a 9-cent discount a day earlier. The August/September time spread for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore traded at a discount of 18 cents per barrel on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Renewed lockdown measures due to a resurgence in coronavirus infections in many places are hurting fuel demand recovery, trade sources said. India's fuel demand dragged lower in July, posting its fifth consecutive year-on-year decline, as a spike in coronavirus cases and floods in many parts of the country restricted economic activity. Diesel consumption, which accounts for about two-fifths of India's overall fuel usage, fell to 5.52 million tonnes last month from 6.31 million tonnes in June, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas showed. Refining margins or cracks for 10 ppm gasoil climbed 20 cents to $6.13 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Wednesday. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dipped 0.8% to 3.5 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 10, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.9 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with a weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - Meanwhile, U.S. distillate fuel inventories declined by 2.9 million barrels, compared with expectations for a build of 357,000 barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices moved higher on Wednesday after an industry report showed that U.S. inventories of crude fell more than analysts had expected, bolstering hopes that fuel demand in the world's biggest economy can weather the coronavirus pandemic. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 48.28 -0.26 -0.54 48.54 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.81 -0.13 7.74 -1.68 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 48.53 -0.26 -0.53 48.79 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.56 -0.13 9.09 -1.43 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 48.67 -0.30 -0.61 48.97 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.42 -0.17 13.60 -1.25 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 49.88 -0.25 -0.50 50.13 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.21 -0.12 133.33 -0.09 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 43.57 -0.50 -1.13 44.07 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.62 0.02 -3.13 -0.64 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)