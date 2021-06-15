Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differentials firm, crack climbs

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - Asian cash differentials for
cargoes of benchmark 10 ppm gasoil jumped to parity to Singapore
quotes on Tuesday, its highest in two weeks, amid firming buying
interest in the Singapore trading window.
    Similarly, the front-month gasoil crack and
time spread also gained on Tuesday as hopes of
improved demand and lower exports from China boosted market
sentiment, trade sources said.

    RECOVERY 
    "Our expectations of a wider demand recovery over the summer
months are so far holding up, setting the scene for continued
price support," research consultancy JBC Energy said in a note
on Monday. 
    "Our global mobility indicator has continued to gather pace
over the last few weeks, driven by an improving situation in
India, alongside a broadly strengthening Atlantic Basin," said
the Vienna-based consultancy, adding that European mobility data
was also on track to reach a new high since the start of the
pandemic. 
    While the monsoon season is set to provide additional
pressure on Indian demand in the near term, limiting outright
gains, JBC said it expects a continued recovery through the
coming weeks and months, with total products demand set to
surpass 2019 levels by September. 
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil trade, no jet fuel deals
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices rose on Tuesday, with Brent gaining for a
fourth consecutive session, as the prospect of extra supply
coming to the market soon from Iran faded with talks dragging on
over the United States rejoining a nuclear agreement with
Tehran.
    - The share of fossil fuels in the world's total energy mix
is as high as a decade ago, despite the falling cost of
renewables and pressure on governments to act on climate change,
a report by green energy policy network REN21 showed on Tuesday.

    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                             
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE     Change  % Change  Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%              76.68          -0.04   -0.05     76.72       GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                    -2.31          0.02    -0.86     -2.33       GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%             76.79          -0.04   -0.05     76.83       GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                   -2.20          0.02    -0.90     -2.22       GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%             76.99          -0.05   -0.06     77.04       GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                   -2.00          0.01    -0.50     -2.01       GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%            78.99          0.07    0.09      78.92       GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                  0.00           0.13    -100.00   -0.13       GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                  76.13          -0.26   -0.34     76.39       JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                  -0.33          -0.01   3.12      -0.32       JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                             
 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh;
Editing by Devika Syamnath)
