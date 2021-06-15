Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differentials firm, crack climbs

SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - Asian cash differentials for cargoes of benchmark 10 ppm gasoil jumped to parity to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, its highest in two weeks, amid firming buying interest in the Singapore trading window. Similarly, the front-month gasoil crack and time spread also gained on Tuesday as hopes of improved demand and lower exports from China boosted market sentiment, trade sources said. RECOVERY "Our expectations of a wider demand recovery over the summer months are so far holding up, setting the scene for continued price support," research consultancy JBC Energy said in a note on Monday. "Our global mobility indicator has continued to gather pace over the last few weeks, driven by an improving situation in India, alongside a broadly strengthening Atlantic Basin," said the Vienna-based consultancy, adding that European mobility data was also on track to reach a new high since the start of the pandemic. While the monsoon season is set to provide additional pressure on Indian demand in the near term, limiting outright gains, JBC said it expects a continued recovery through the coming weeks and months, with total products demand set to surpass 2019 levels by September. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil trade, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - Oil prices rose on Tuesday, with Brent gaining for a fourth consecutive session, as the prospect of extra supply coming to the market soon from Iran faded with talks dragging on over the United States rejoining a nuclear agreement with Tehran. - The share of fossil fuels in the world's total energy mix is as high as a decade ago, despite the falling cost of renewables and pressure on governments to act on climate change, a report by green energy policy network REN21 showed on Tuesday. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 76.68 -0.04 -0.05 76.72 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.31 0.02 -0.86 -2.33 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 76.79 -0.04 -0.05 76.83 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.20 0.02 -0.90 -2.22 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 76.99 -0.05 -0.06 77.04 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.00 0.01 -0.50 -2.01 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 78.99 0.07 0.09 78.92 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.00 0.13 -100.00 -0.13 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 76.13 -0.26 -0.34 76.39 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.33 -0.01 3.12 -0.32 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)