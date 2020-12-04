Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differentials gain, prompt-month spread narrows contango

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil strengthened on
Friday, backed by a firmer deal in the  physical trade window, while the prompt-month time
spread for the industrial fuel grade narrowed its contango structure.
    Cash discounts for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF narrowed for a second
straight session to 15 cents a barrel over Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a discount
of 20 cents per barrel a day earlier.
    The prompt-month spread for 10 ppm gasoil in Singapore traded at a discount
of 3 cents per barrel on Friday, compared with minus 20 cents per barrel on Thursday, Refinitiv
Eikon data showed.
    But with plentiful supplies available in the region, and the likelihood of firmer exports
from China and India in the coming weeks, further upside to the gasoil market fundamentals would
be limited in the short term, trade sources said.
    Middle distillate stocks in Singapore have climbed to a two-week high of 15.9 million
barrels this week, Enterprise Singapore data showed on Thursday.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose 24 cents on
Friday to $5.88 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours. 
    Gasoil cracks have risen about 16% this week, their sixth consecutive weekly gain.

     ARA STOCKS
    - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and
storage hub STK-GO-ARA dropped 2% to 2.4 million tonnes in the week to Dec. 3, data from Dutch
consultancy Insights Global showed.
    - The data showed ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA fell 14.3% to 890,000 tonnes.
    - Compared with a year earlier, ARA gasoil inventories were up 4%, while jet fuel stocks
were 25.2% higher.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Aviation industry opposition to requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for passengers
has intensified as impending drug approvals trigger a debate over their role in air travel.
    Airports Council International, which represents airports worldwide, joined most airlines in
calling for a choice between testing or vaccination, fearing a blanket rule imposing pre-flight
inoculation would be as disruptive as quarantines.

    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               53.28     1.58       3.06       51.70  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -1.25     0.06      -4.58       -1.31  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              53.58     1.58       3.04       52.00  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -0.95     0.06      -5.94       -1.01  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              53.73     1.58       3.03       52.15  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -0.80     0.06      -6.98       -0.86  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             54.38     1.57       2.97       52.81  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.15     0.05     -25.00       -0.20  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   52.96     1.58       3.08       51.38  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.15     0.05     -25.00       -0.20  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                       
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
