Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differentials gain, prompt-month spread narrows contango

SINGAPORE, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil strengthened on Friday, backed by a firmer deal in the physical trade window, while the prompt-month time spread for the industrial fuel grade narrowed its contango structure. Cash discounts for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF narrowed for a second straight session to 15 cents a barrel over Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a discount of 20 cents per barrel a day earlier. The prompt-month spread for 10 ppm gasoil in Singapore traded at a discount of 3 cents per barrel on Friday, compared with minus 20 cents per barrel on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. But with plentiful supplies available in the region, and the likelihood of firmer exports from China and India in the coming weeks, further upside to the gasoil market fundamentals would be limited in the short term, trade sources said. Middle distillate stocks in Singapore have climbed to a two-week high of 15.9 million barrels this week, Enterprise Singapore data showed on Thursday. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose 24 cents on Friday to $5.88 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours. Gasoil cracks have risen about 16% this week, their sixth consecutive weekly gain. ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA dropped 2% to 2.4 million tonnes in the week to Dec. 3, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - The data showed ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA fell 14.3% to 890,000 tonnes. - Compared with a year earlier, ARA gasoil inventories were up 4%, while jet fuel stocks were 25.2% higher. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Aviation industry opposition to requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for passengers has intensified as impending drug approvals trigger a debate over their role in air travel. Airports Council International, which represents airports worldwide, joined most airlines in calling for a choice between testing or vaccination, fearing a blanket rule imposing pre-flight inoculation would be as disruptive as quarantines. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 53.28 1.58 3.06 51.70 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.25 0.06 -4.58 -1.31 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 53.58 1.58 3.04 52.00 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.95 0.06 -5.94 -1.01 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 53.73 1.58 3.03 52.15 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.80 0.06 -6.98 -0.86 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 54.38 1.57 2.97 52.81 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.15 0.05 -25.00 -0.20 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 52.96 1.58 3.08 51.38 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.15 0.05 -25.00 -0.20 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)