Energy

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differentials hit smallest discounts in nearly 5 months

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil rose to their
strongest level in nearly five months on Wednesday, while the front-month spread for the
industrial fuel narrowed to its slimmest contango since July-end.
    Cash discounts for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF narrowed by 2 cents to
3 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, a level not seen since Aug. 7, the last time when the
differentials were in the positive territory.
    The Jan/Feb time spread for 10 ppm gasoil in Singapore traded at a discount
of 3 cents per barrel on Wednesday, compared with minus 8 cents per barrel a day earlier.
    In a contango market, prompt prices are lower than those for future delivery, but a
narrowing contango indicates the market may flip back into backwardation - the opposite of
contango that is usually seen as a sign that prices are likely to head higher in future months.
    But a mutant variant of the coronavirus, which has hit Britain and fuelled concerns about
global oil demand recovery, was dampening sentiments in the market ahead of the year-end
holidays, market watchers said.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil climbed 28 cents to
$6.34 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 9.5% to 5.5
million barrels in the week ended Dec. 21, data via S&P Global Platts showed.
    - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 1 million barrels in the week to Dec. 18, compared with
expectations for a decrease of 904,000 barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum
Institute (API) showed on Tuesday.
    
    INDIA FUEL EXPORTS
    - India's diesel exports fell 5.5% to 2.24 million tonnes in November from 2.37 million
tonnes in October, government data showed on Tuesday. The November exports were about 31.5%
lower year on year, the data showed. 
    - The country exported about 270,000 tonnes of jet fuel in November, compared with 180,000
tonnes in October and 710,000 tonnes in November 2019, data showed.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades
    
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                         
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                54.30     0.10       0.18       54.20  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -1.46    -0.07       5.04       -1.39  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               54.40     0.05       0.09       54.35  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -1.36    -0.12       9.68       -1.24  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               54.50     0.07       0.13       54.43  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -1.26    -0.10       8.62       -1.16  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              55.73     0.19       0.34       55.54  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.03     0.02     -40.00       -0.05  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    53.82     0.09       0.17       53.73  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.13     0.02     -13.33       -0.15  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                         
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
