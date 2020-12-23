Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differentials hit smallest discounts in nearly 5 months

SINGAPORE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil rose to their strongest level in nearly five months on Wednesday, while the front-month spread for the industrial fuel narrowed to its slimmest contango since July-end. Cash discounts for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF narrowed by 2 cents to 3 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, a level not seen since Aug. 7, the last time when the differentials were in the positive territory. The Jan/Feb time spread for 10 ppm gasoil in Singapore traded at a discount of 3 cents per barrel on Wednesday, compared with minus 8 cents per barrel a day earlier. In a contango market, prompt prices are lower than those for future delivery, but a narrowing contango indicates the market may flip back into backwardation - the opposite of contango that is usually seen as a sign that prices are likely to head higher in future months. But a mutant variant of the coronavirus, which has hit Britain and fuelled concerns about global oil demand recovery, was dampening sentiments in the market ahead of the year-end holidays, market watchers said. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil climbed 28 cents to $6.34 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 9.5% to 5.5 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 21, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 1 million barrels in the week to Dec. 18, compared with expectations for a decrease of 904,000 barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday. INDIA FUEL EXPORTS - India's diesel exports fell 5.5% to 2.24 million tonnes in November from 2.37 million tonnes in October, government data showed on Tuesday. The November exports were about 31.5% lower year on year, the data showed. - The country exported about 270,000 tonnes of jet fuel in November, compared with 180,000 tonnes in October and 710,000 tonnes in November 2019, data showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 54.30 0.10 0.18 54.20 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.46 -0.07 5.04 -1.39 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 54.40 0.05 0.09 54.35 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.36 -0.12 9.68 -1.24 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 54.50 0.07 0.13 54.43 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.26 -0.10 8.62 -1.16 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 55.73 0.19 0.34 55.54 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.03 0.02 -40.00 -0.05 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 53.82 0.09 0.17 53.73 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.13 0.02 -13.33 -0.15 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)