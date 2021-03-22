Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differentials inch up, front-month contango narrows

SINGAPORE, March 22 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil narrowed on Monday, thanks to an uptick in buying interests for physical cargoes, while front-month spread for the industrial fuel slimmed its contango structure. Cash discounts for the benchmark 10 ppm gasoil grade GO10-SIN-DIF were at 18 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a 24-cent discount on Friday. The April/May time spread for 10 ppm gasoil in Singapore traded at minus 15 cents per barrel on Monday, as against minus 18 cents a barrel at the end of last week. Ample availability of supplies and a slow pace of demand recovery are weighing on gasoil market fundamentals, but the market is expected to gather strength gradually in coming quarters, trade sources said. Limited scopes of arbitrage opportunities amid frail European demand are keeping a majority of gasoil barrels locked within the region, although traders have been using some new-build supertankers to take diesel from Asia to the West on their maiden voyages. Very large crude carrier (VLCC) Hunter is scheduled to load about 200,000 tonnes of gasoil from Yeosu, South Korea, while another VLCC, Doris, has loaded about 78,000 tonnes of gasoil from Yeosu, data intelligence firm Kpler said in a note. BP has provisionally chartered suezmax vessel Eco West Coast to carry up to 100,000 tonnes of ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD), loading in April, from the port of Sikka in western India to the United Kingdom, according to ship-tracking data in Eikon and a shipbroker report. The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between Singapore and Northwest Europe, traded around minus $10 a tonne on Monday – a level that typically makes it unworkable for arbitrage shipments. Gasoil arbitrage to the west is usually profitable when the EFS trades at about minus $15 a tonne or below, though it also depends on factors such as freight rates, traders say. Refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil slipped 15 cents to $5.76 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Monday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - India exported 2.11 million tonnes of diesel in February, compared with 2.32 million tonnes in January, and 2.39 million tonnes in February last year, government data showed. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 66.74 0.9 1.37 65.84 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.63 0.01 -0.61 -1.64 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 66.91 0.9 1.36 66.01 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.46 0.01 -0.68 -1.47 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 67.23 0.89 1.34 66.34 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.14 0 0.00 -1.14 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 68.19 0.95 1.41 67.24 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.18 0.06 -25.00 -0.24 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 65.33 0.95 1.48 64.38 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.46 -0.04 9.52 -0.42 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)