Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
everythingNews

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differentials inch up, front-month contango narrows

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, March 22 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil narrowed on Monday,
thanks to an uptick in buying interests for physical cargoes, while front-month spread for the
industrial fuel slimmed its contango structure.
    Cash discounts for the benchmark 10 ppm gasoil grade GO10-SIN-DIF were at 18 cents per
barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a 24-cent discount on Friday.
    The April/May time spread for 10 ppm gasoil in Singapore traded at minus 15
cents per barrel on Monday, as against minus 18 cents a barrel at the end of last week.
    Ample availability of supplies and a slow pace of demand recovery are weighing on gasoil
market fundamentals, but the market is expected to gather strength gradually in coming quarters,
trade sources said. 
    Limited scopes of arbitrage opportunities amid frail European demand are keeping a majority
of gasoil barrels locked within the region, although traders have been using some new-build
supertankers to take diesel from Asia to the West on their maiden voyages.
    Very large crude carrier (VLCC) Hunter is scheduled to load about 200,000 tonnes of gasoil
from Yeosu, South Korea, while another VLCC, Doris, has loaded about 78,000 tonnes of gasoil
from Yeosu, data intelligence firm Kpler said in a note.
    BP has provisionally chartered suezmax vessel Eco West Coast to carry up to 100,000 tonnes
of ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD), loading in April, from the port of Sikka in western India to
the United Kingdom, according to ship-tracking data in Eikon and a shipbroker report.
    The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between
Singapore and Northwest Europe, traded around minus $10 a tonne on Monday – a level
that typically makes it unworkable for arbitrage shipments.
    Gasoil arbitrage to the west is usually profitable when the EFS trades at about minus $15 a
tonne or below, though it also depends on factors such as freight rates, traders say.
    Refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil slipped 15 cents to $5.76 per barrel over
Dubai crude during Asian trade on Monday.
            
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - India exported 2.11 million tonnes of diesel in February, compared with 2.32 million
tonnes in January, and 2.39 million tonnes in February last year, government data showed.

    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                               
 CASH ($/T)                       ASIA CLOSE     Change  % Change  Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                66.74          0.9     1.37      65.84       GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -1.63          0.01    -0.61     -1.64       GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               66.91          0.9     1.36      66.01       GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -1.46          0.01    -0.68     -1.47       GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               67.23          0.89    1.34      66.34       GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -1.14          0       0.00      -1.14       GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              68.19          0.95    1.41      67.24       GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.18          0.06    -25.00    -0.24       GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    65.33          0.95    1.48      64.38       JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.46          -0.04   9.52      -0.42       JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                               
 For                                                                           
   a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double              
 click the RICs                                                                
   below.                                                                      
 Brent M1                                                                      
 Gasoil M1                                                                     
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                  
 Gasoil M2                                                                     
 Regrade M1                                                                    
 Regrade M2                                                                    
 Jet M1                                                                        
 Jet M1/M2                                                                     
 Jet M2                                                                        
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks                                                    
   M1                                                                          
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks                                                    
   M2                                                                          
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                 
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                 
 East-West M1                                                                  
 East-West M2                                                                  
 LGO M1                                                                        
 LGO M1/M2                                                                     
 LGO M2                                                                        
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                            
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                            
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up