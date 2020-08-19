Energy
August 19, 2020 / 10:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differentials linger near multi-week lows

6 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil narrowed marginally on
Wednesday, but still within close sight of multi-week lows, as subdued demand and adequate
supplies in the region continue to dampen the market for the industrial fuel.
    Cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 45 cents a barrel
to Singapore quotes on Monday. This compares with a 46-cent discount on Tuesday, the weakest
level since May 28.
    The front-month time spread for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore
remained in a contango structure to trade at a discount of 43 cents per barrel on Wednesday,
Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    "There is still more than enough (gasoil) supply available to satisfy the steady trickle of
import demand within the region," consultancy Energy Aspects said in a note.
    "Outside of China, the pace of demand recovery is gradual and we do not see Eastern gasoil
demand returning to 2019 levels before the second half of 2021." 
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose 51 cents to
$6.16 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Wednesday, partly supported by weaker raw
material crude prices.
    Cracks for jet fuel, which had turned negative in the previous session, flipped
back to a premium of 29 cents a barrel over Dubai crude on Wednesday.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 3.8% to 3.4
million barrels in the week ended Aug. 17, data via S&P Global Platts showed.
    - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.9 million barrels so far in 2020, compared
with a weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed.
    - Meanwhile, U.S. distillate fuel inventories fell by 964,000 barrels, compared with
expectations for a draw of 557,000 barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum
Institute (API) showed on Tuesday.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices eased on Wednesday on concerns that U.S. fuel demand may not recover as quickly
as expected amid stalled talks on an economic stimulus package, overshadowing a
bigger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stocks.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                         
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                48.09    -0.02      -0.04       48.11  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -2.06    -0.08       4.04       -1.98  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               48.20    -0.02      -0.04       48.22  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -1.95    -0.08       4.28       -1.87  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               48.22    -0.11      -0.23       48.33  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -1.92    -0.16       9.09       -1.76  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              49.70     0.07       0.14       49.63  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.45     0.01      -2.17       -0.46  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    43.48     0.42       0.98       43.06  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.73     0.08      -9.88       -0.81  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                         
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                      
 click the RICs below.                                                   
 Brent M1                                                                                
 Gasoil M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                            
 Gasoil M2                                                                               
 Regrade M1                                                                              
 Regrade M2                                                                              
 Jet M1                                                                                  
 Jet M1/M2                                                                               
 Jet M2                                                                                  
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                     
 Cracks M1                                                               
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                     
 Cracks M2                                                               
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                           
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                           
 East-West M1                                                                            
 East-West M2                                                                            
 LGO M1                                                                                  
 LGO M1/M2                                                                               
 LGO M2                                                                                  
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                      
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below