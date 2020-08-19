Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differentials linger near multi-week lows

SINGAPORE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil narrowed marginally on Wednesday, but still within close sight of multi-week lows, as subdued demand and adequate supplies in the region continue to dampen the market for the industrial fuel. Cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 45 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday. This compares with a 46-cent discount on Tuesday, the weakest level since May 28. The front-month time spread for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore remained in a contango structure to trade at a discount of 43 cents per barrel on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. "There is still more than enough (gasoil) supply available to satisfy the steady trickle of import demand within the region," consultancy Energy Aspects said in a note. "Outside of China, the pace of demand recovery is gradual and we do not see Eastern gasoil demand returning to 2019 levels before the second half of 2021." Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose 51 cents to $6.16 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Wednesday, partly supported by weaker raw material crude prices. Cracks for jet fuel, which had turned negative in the previous session, flipped back to a premium of 29 cents a barrel over Dubai crude on Wednesday. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 3.8% to 3.4 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 17, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.9 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with a weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - Meanwhile, U.S. distillate fuel inventories fell by 964,000 barrels, compared with expectations for a draw of 557,000 barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices eased on Wednesday on concerns that U.S. fuel demand may not recover as quickly as expected amid stalled talks on an economic stimulus package, overshadowing a bigger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stocks. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 48.09 -0.02 -0.04 48.11 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.06 -0.08 4.04 -1.98 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 48.20 -0.02 -0.04 48.22 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.95 -0.08 4.28 -1.87 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 48.22 -0.11 -0.23 48.33 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.92 -0.16 9.09 -1.76 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 49.70 0.07 0.14 49.63 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.45 0.01 -2.17 -0.46 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 43.48 0.42 0.98 43.06 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.73 0.08 -9.88 -0.81 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)