Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differentials rise to highest since March-end

SINGAPORE, May 21 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for gasoil narrowed for a sixth consecutive session on Thursday amid firmer buying interests in the physical market, while Singapore middle distillate stocks hit a two-week low. Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at 77 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, the smallest discounts since end-March. They were at a discount of 84 cents per barrel on Wednesday. Refining margins or cracks for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content rose to $5.58 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, 4 cents higher from Wednesday. Meanwhile, jet fuel cracks in Singapore edged higher to $1.73 a barrel over Dubai crude on Thursday, up from $1.54 a day earlier. European jet profit margins rose to minus 35 cents on Wednesday, the highest in three weeks, although imports to the region in May touched a one-year peak. A gradual increase in the number of flights in the region also supported the margins. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened by 6 cents to $2.61 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday as the front-month spread widened its contango structure. SINGAPORE INVENTORIES - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks slipped 0.2% to 14.1 million barrels in the week ended May 20, Enterprise Singapore data showed. - Weekly middle distillate inventories have averaged at 12.3 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with 11.1 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - Overall, onshore middle distillate inventories were 19.5% higher year-on-year. EIA INVENTORIES - U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell last week, helping ease concerns about overflowing oil supply, though gasoline and distillate inventories both rose as refiners increased processing rates, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. - Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 3.8 million barrels in the week to 158.8 million barrels, the highest since March 2017, the EIA data showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals OTHER NEWS - Vitol returned to Myanmar as a fuel supplier in April for the first time in months after Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd left the market, three sources with knowledge of the matter said. - Oil rose on Thursday to its highest since March, supported by lower U.S. crude inventories, OPEC-led supply cuts and recovering demand as governments ease restrictions on people's movements imposed due to the coronavirus crisis. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 37.29 1.29 3.58 36.00 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -4.11 0.00 0.00 -4.11 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 38.24 1.47 4.00 36.77 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -3.16 0.19 -5.67 -3.35 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 38.59 1.61 4.35 36.98 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.81 0.32 -10.22 -3.13 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 40.63 1.36 3.46 39.27 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.77 0.07 -8.33 -0.84 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 34.83 1.37 4.09 33.46 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -2.61 -0.06 2.35 -2.55 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)