Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differentials rise to smallest discounts in over 2 months

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil firmed to their smallest discounts in more than two months on Thursday, buoyed by firmer buying interest in the physical market, while onshore middle distillate inventories in Singapore dropped to a two-week low. Cash discounts for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF narrowed by a cent on Thursday to 34 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, the slimmest discounts since Aug. 26. Traders, however, remain concerned near-term supplies would outweigh demand due to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections around the world and reimposed lockdowns in several markets. Refining profit margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose to $4.03 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade, up from $3.67 per barrel on Wednesday. TRADERS CHARTER SUPERTANKERS FOR GASOIL SHIPMENT, STORAGE - Asian traders have chartered at least four supertankers to ship gasoil with the option of stowing surplus fuel if a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic shrinks global demand, two shipping sources and an analyst said. - Several trading companies have chartered new Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), primarily meant to carry crude, to ship gasoil in bulk on their maiden voyages and it can be economical to use them for storage at current low freight rates, the sources said. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories slipped 5.6% to 14.9 million barrels in the week to Nov. 4, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged about 13.5 million barrels so far in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 34.5% higher year-on-year. - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 1.6 million barrels in the week to Oct. 30, versus expectations for a 2 million-barrel draw, the U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trade, three gasoil deals. OTHER NEWS - Asian refiners' profit from producing very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) climbed to six-month highs this week as output cuts keep supplies tight while demand for the shipping fuel at most ports are back at pre-pandemic levels, traders and analysts said. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 43.01 1.34 3.22 41.67 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.45 0.01 -0.68 -1.46 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 43.31 1.34 3.19 41.97 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.15 0.01 -0.86 -1.16 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 43.55 1.38 3.27 42.17 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.91 0.05 -5.21 -0.96 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 44.12 1.34 3.13 42.78 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.34 0.01 -2.86 -0.35 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 42.91 1.42 3.42 41.49 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.31 0.05 -13.89 -0.36 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)