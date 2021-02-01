Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differentials rise to smallest discounts so far this year

SINGAPORE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil rose on Monday to their strongest in more than a month, backed by firmer buying interests for physical cargoes and expectations for stronger industrial demand as COVID-19 restrictions ease gradually in coming months. The differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 3 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, the smallest discount since Dec. 28. They were at a discount of 9 cents per barrel on Friday. The regional gasoil market, however, might face some downward risks in the short-term as the East-West arbitrage window remains shut amid weak European demand, and more export barrels from India gets trapped within the Asian region, market watchers said. Diesel flows from the Middle East to Asia were at around 871,000 tonnes in January, 15% higher year-on-year, while India-Asia diesel flows were at about 900,000 tonnes, 67% higher compared with a year ago, Refinitiv oil research assessments showed on Thursday. The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between Singapore and Northwest Europe, traded at minus $6 per tonne on Monday – a level that typically makes it unworkable for arbitrage shipments. Arbitrage is usually profitable when the EFS trades at about minus $15 a tonne or below, though it also depends on other factors such as freight rates, according to traders. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose to $6.24 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Monday, up from $5.98 per barrel at the end of last week. FRESH WAVE OF COVID-19 HURTS JAPAN AIRLINES - Japan Airlines (JAL) on Monday cut its full-year forecast to a record operating loss of 420 billion yen ($4 billion) as a fresh surge in coronavirus infections dampened expectations for a recovery in domestic travel. - Like bigger local rival ANA Holdings, JAL saw a demand recovery on domestic routes towards the end of last year helped by government subsidies for air tickets and hotels. A resurgence in coronavirus cases, however, forced authorities to halt a tourism campaign and reinstate lockdowns in major cities. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Three gasoil deals, one jet fuel trade OTHER NEWS - Oil prices rose on Monday after a weak start, adding to the gains of the last three months, although patchy coronavirus vaccine rollouts, new infections and the discovery of new variants are casting a shadow over the demand outlook. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 59.48 0.66 1.12 58.82 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.61 0.06 -3.59 -1.67 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 59.58 0.66 1.12 58.92 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.51 0.06 -3.82 -1.57 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 59.85 0.66 1.12 59.19 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.24 0.06 -4.62 -1.3 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 61.06 0.66 1.09 60.4 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.03 0.06 -66.67 -0.09 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 58.59 0.72 1.24 57.87 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.16 0.05 -23.81 -0.21 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)