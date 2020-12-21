Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differentials rise to strongest in 4-1/2 months

SINGAPORE, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil firmed to their highest level in four-and-a-half months on Monday, while refining margins for the industrial fuel slipped despite weaker prices of raw material crude. Cash discounts for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF narrowed by a cent to 4 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, the smallest discount since differentials plunged into a negative territory on Aug. 11. The gasoil market has firmed in recent weeks, thanks to reviving demand from India and China, but analysts have warned that increased refinery runs and reimposed lockdowns in several other key markets would pressurise refining margins and prices in the near term. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil were at $6.25 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from a more than four-month high of $6.54 per barrel on Friday. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have more than doubled in the last two months, but they are still currently about 57% lower than their historical average for this time of the year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. FLIGHTS CANCELLED AS SYDNEY BATTLES FRESH OUTBREAK OF VIRUS - Dozens of domestic flights due to leave Sydney were cancelled on Monday and authorities issued more health alerts across the city, as Australia battled to contain a fresh COVID-19 outbreak in its largest city four days before Christmas. - Qantas Airways Ltd said several customers had cancelled their bookings between Sydney and Melbourne - one of the busiest routes in the world before the pandemic - and on a number of other domestic routes from Monday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One 500 ppm gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices tumbled by $2 on Monday, as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain that has shut down much of Britain and led to tighter restrictions in Europe sparked worries about a slower recovery in fuel demand. - Royal Dutch Shell on Monday said it will write down the value of oil and gas assets by $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion following a string of impairments this year as it adjusts to a weaker outlook. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 54.87 -0.98 -1.75 55.85 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.38 0.02 -1.43 -1.40 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 55.02 -1.08 -1.93 56.10 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.23 -0.08 6.96 -1.15 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 55.10 -1.08 -1.92 56.18 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.15 -0.08 7.48 -1.07 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 56.21 -1.00 -1.75 57.21 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.04 0.00 -11.11 -0.05 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 54.43 -1.47 -2.63 55.90 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.16 -0.01 6.67 -0.15 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)