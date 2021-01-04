Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differentials stumble to 4-week low

SINGAPORE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil slid to their lowest level in four weeks on Monday, weighed down by weaker deal values in the physical market and concerns over short-term demand as surging COVID-19 cases lead to renewed lockdown measures in several countries. South Korea expanded a ban on private gatherings larger than four people to the whole country, while Japan said it would consider declaring a state of emergency for the Greater Tokyo metropolitan area as coronavirus cases soar. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 19 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, the widest discounts since Dec. 7. They were at a discount of 11 cents per barrel on Thursday, the last trading day of 2020. The Jan/Feb time spread for 10 ppm gasoil in Singapore deepened its contango on Monday to trade at a discount of 9 cents per barrel. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose to $6.36 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours. The cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore, which averaged $6.78 per barrel over Dubai crude in 2020, are currently 57% lower than their seasonal five-year average for this time of the year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Northwest European diesel barge refining margins have also ended 2020 at around $6 a barrel, the lowest in over ten years. Asian gasoil market in the next few months would be impacted by the demand situation in Europe as that would affect the arbitrage economics, industry analysts said. The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between Singapore and Northwest Europe, traded at minus $7.88 per tonne on Monday, which typically makes it unworkable for arbitrage shipments. Arbitrage is usually profitable when the EFS trades at about minus $15 a tonne or below, though it also depends on other factors such as freight rates, according to traders. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Four gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices touched multi-month highs on Monday on expectations OPEC and allied producers may cap output at current levels in February and on hopes that coronavirus vaccines may help curb the spread of the virus and drive a strong economic rebound in the new year. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 56.99 1.38 2.48 55.61 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.54 -0.08 5.48 -1.46 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 57.09 1.38 2.48 55.71 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.44 -0.08 5.88 -1.36 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 57.19 1.38 2.47 55.81 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.34 -0.08 6.35 -1.26 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 58.34 1.38 2.42 56.96 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.19 -0.08 72.73 -0.11 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 56.75 1.37 2.47 55.38 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.12 -0.05 71.43 -0.07 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)