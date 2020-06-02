Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differentials turn positive on hopes of demand recovery

SINGAPORE, June 2 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil flipped into premiums for the first time in 11 weeks on Tuesday, buoyed by hopes that regional demand would gather steam over the next few weeks as more countries ease coronavirus-led lockdowns. Lack of arbitrage opportunities, however, weighed on market sentiments and capped further gains in the market for the industrial and transportation fuel. Cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a premium of 24 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, their strongest since March 11. They were at a discount of 36 cents per barrel on Monday. The prompt-month time spread for 10 ppm gasoil turned into backwardation for the first time since March 19, to trade at a premium of 14 cents a barrel on Tuesday, Refinitiv data showed. The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between Singapore and Northwest Europe, traded at minus $3.76 per tonne on Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. This typically makes the arbitrage shipments unworkable. Arbitrage is usually profitable when the EFS trades at about minus $15 a tonne or below, though it depends on other factors such as freight rates as well, traders said. FULL RECOVERY OF INDIA'S DIESEL SALES SEEN MONTHS AWAY - India's gasoline and gasoil sales jumped sharply in May compared with April, in recovery from historic lows after a partial easing of the lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic, provisional sales data showed on Monday. - But industry analysts expect a full-scale recovery to pre-COVID-19 consumption levels in India to be months away as the monsoon season approaches while manufacturing activities remain low and transportation demand takes a hit in some parts of the country. - "Almost the whole of the second quarter would have gone in lockdown... Third-quarter growth may well be stunted as the markets slowly recover from the impact of the shutdowns. I think Q4 would be more or less back to business as usual with standard growth rates," said Sukrit Vijayakar, director of Indian energy consultancy Trifecta. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trade, no gasoil deal ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 40.39 1.35 3.46 39.04 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.51 0.82 -24.62 -3.33 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 41.29 1.35 3.38 39.94 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.61 0.82 -33.74 -2.43 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 42.01 1.24 3.04 40.77 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.89 0.71 -44.38 -1.60 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 43.14 1.13 2.69 42.01 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.24 0.60 -166.67 -0.36 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 38.79 1.23 3.27 37.56 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.24 0.28 -53.85 -0.52 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)