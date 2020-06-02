Energy
Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differentials turn positive on hopes of demand recovery

    SINGAPORE, June 2 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil flipped into
premiums for the first time in 11 weeks on Tuesday, buoyed by hopes that regional demand would
gather steam over the next few weeks as more countries ease coronavirus-led lockdowns.
    Lack of arbitrage opportunities, however, weighed on market sentiments and capped further
gains in the market for the industrial and transportation fuel.
    Cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a premium of 24 cents a barrel
to Singapore quotes, their strongest since March 11. They were at a discount of 36 cents per
barrel on Monday.
    The prompt-month time spread for 10 ppm gasoil turned into backwardation for
the first time since March 19, to trade at a premium of 14 cents a barrel on Tuesday, Refinitiv
data showed.
    The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between
Singapore and Northwest Europe, traded at minus $3.76 per tonne on Tuesday,
Refinitiv Eikon data showed. This typically makes the arbitrage shipments unworkable. 
    Arbitrage is usually profitable when the EFS trades at about minus $15 a tonne or below,
though it depends on other factors such as freight rates as well, traders said.
    
    FULL RECOVERY OF INDIA'S DIESEL SALES SEEN MONTHS AWAY
    - India's gasoline and gasoil sales jumped sharply in May compared with April, in recovery
from historic lows after a partial easing of the lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus
pandemic, provisional sales data showed on Monday.
    - But industry analysts expect a full-scale recovery to pre-COVID-19 consumption levels in
India to be months away as the monsoon season approaches while manufacturing activities remain
low and transportation demand takes a hit in some parts of the country.
    - "Almost the whole of the second quarter would have gone in lockdown... Third-quarter
growth may well be stunted as the markets slowly recover from the impact of the shutdowns. I
think Q4 would be more or less back to business as usual with standard growth rates," said
Sukrit Vijayakar, director of Indian energy consultancy Trifecta.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No jet fuel trade, no gasoil deal
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               40.39     1.35       3.46       39.04  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -2.51     0.82     -24.62       -3.33  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              41.29     1.35       3.38       39.94  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -1.61     0.82     -33.74       -2.43  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              42.01     1.24       3.04       40.77  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -0.89     0.71     -44.38       -1.60  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             43.14     1.13       2.69       42.01  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    0.24     0.60    -166.67       -0.36  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   38.79     1.23       3.27       37.56  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.24     0.28     -53.85       -0.52  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                       
