February 20, 2019 / 10:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash discount narrows amid stronger deals

8 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil edged higher on
Wednesday, helped by stronger buying interests in the Singapore physical market, while the
front-month time spread narrowed its contango structure.
    The benchmark gasoil cash differentials GO10-SIN-DIF narrowed their discounts to 36 cents
a barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, compared with a discount of 42 cents a barrel on
Tuesday.
    The March/April spread narrowed by 2 cents to a discount of 10 cents a barrel on Wednesday.
    In a contango market structure, where prompt prices are lower than those for future
delivery, holders of physical barrels tend to store the product for selling them later to secure
higher prices. 
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for gasoil with 10ppm sulphur content
fell for the second straight session on Wednesday to $14.84 a barrel over Dubai crude during
Asian trade, down from $15.42 per barrel a day earlier.
    Meanwhile, jet fuel cracks dropped to $13.64 a barrel over Dubai crude,
compared with $14.32 a barrel on Tuesday.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF remained unchanged at 30 cents a barrel to
Singapore quotes on Wednesday. 
     
        
    FUJAIRAH STOCKS
    - Middle distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) rose 1.5 percent
from a week ago to 2.4 million barrels in the week to Feb. 18, data via S&P Global Platts
showed.
    - Middle distillate stocks in the Fujairah oil hub have averaged about 1.9 million barrels
so far in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. This compares with a weekly average of 2.8 million
barrels in 2018.
    - The build of 35,000 barrels in the week to Monday takes Fujairah middle distillate stocks
to their highest level in three months.
    - Compared with year-ago levels, the weekly Fujairah middle distillate stocks were about 5
percent lower.
    
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - Six gasoil deals, no jet fuel trade.
    - Lukoil sold 150,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil to Trafigura for March 18-22 loading at a
discount of 35 cents a barrel to March Singapore quotes.
    - Winson Oil sold 150,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil to Total for March 18-22 loading at a
discount of 35 cents a barrel to March Singapore quotes.
    - Trafigura bought 150,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil from Winson for March 8-12 loading at a
discount of 10 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes.
    - Winson sold 250,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil to Trafigura for March 7-11 loading at a
discount of 40 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes.
    - Singapore trader Hin Leong sold 155,000 barrels of 500ppm gasoil to Vitol for March 7-11
loading at a discount of $1 a barrel to Singapore quotes.
    - Trafigura sold 150,000 barrels of 2500ppm gasoil to ENOC for March 12-16 loading at a
discount of $2.20 a barrel to Singapore quotes.
    - For more information, please click   
    
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices slipped away from 2019 highs on Wednesday, with surging U.S. supply and slowing
economic growth tempering upward pressure from supply cuts led by producer club OPEC and from
Washington's sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.
    - Saudi Aramco said on Wednesday that investing in India is a priority for the company, and
it expects the country's oil demand to rise to 8.2 million barrels per day by 2040.
    - Iran's exports of crude oil were higher than expected in January and are at least holding
steady this month, according to tanker data and industry sources, as some customers have
increased purchases due to waivers from U.S. sanctions.
    - U.S. oil output from seven major shale formations is expected to rise 84,000 barrels per
day (bpd) in March to a record of about 8.4 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information
Administration said in a monthly report on Tuesday.

    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                              
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE         Change   % Change    Prev Close   RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                  78.38    -0.53       -0.67        78.91  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                        -2.50     0.12       -4.58        -2.62  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                 78.64    -0.63       -0.79        79.27  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                       -2.23     0.04       -1.76        -2.27  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                 79.83    -0.49       -0.61        80.32  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                       -1.05     0.17      -13.93        -1.22  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                80.52    -0.59       -0.73        81.11  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                      -0.36     0.06      -14.29        -0.42  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                      79.37    -0.74       -0.92        80.11  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                      -0.30     0.00        0.00        -0.30  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                              
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please                                  
 double click the RICs below.                                                
 Brent M1                                                                                     
 Gasoil M1                                                                                    
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                                 
 Gasoil M2                                                                                    
 Regrade M1                                                                                   
 Regrade M2                                                                                   
 Jet M1                                                                                       
 Jet M1/M2                                                                                    
 Jet M2                                                                                       
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                          
 Cracks M1                                                                   
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                          
 Cracks M2                                                                   
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                                
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                                
 East-West M1                                                                                 
 East-West M2                                                                                 
 LGO M1                                                                                       
 LGO M1/M2                                                                                    
 LGO M2                                                                                       
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                           
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                           
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
