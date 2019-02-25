Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash discount narrows, cracks strengthen

SINGAPORE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10ppm gasoil climbed on Monday, while cash differentials for the industrial and transportation fuel were at their strongest in more than three months, backed by more active buying interest for physical cargoes. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for gasoil with 10ppm sulphur content rose to $15.64 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade, from $15.44 a barrel on Friday. Cash differentials for the benchmark gasoil grade GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 24 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, the narrowest since Nov. 22. They were at a discount of 31 cents a barrel on Friday. The March/April time spread, which flipped into backwardation on Friday, were at a premium of 5 cents a barrel, compared with 8 cents per barrel in the previous session. Backwardation, where the front-month contract is more expensive than subsequent months, makes it less economical to store the product. The outlook for consumption patterns and exports this year from two major players, India and China, will impact the wider gasoil market in Asia the most, trade sources said. "Given that India, a major diesel exporter, has been importing sporadically as refiners build stocks ahead of the general election due by May and deal with refinery shutdowns associated with the BS-VI fuel specs implementation, larger east-west flows may need to wait until later in the year, though Indian refinery work this summer also looks significant," consultancy Energy Aspects said in a monthly note. India's diesel exports for January dropped about 19 percent to 1.84 million tonnes compared with December, and about 32 percent lower than exports in January 2018, according to government data released last Thursday. Meanwhile, cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed by a cent to 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday. Refining margins for jet fuel rose by 22 cents to $14.11 a barrel over Dubai crude on Monday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Three gasoil deals, no jet fuel trade. - Winson Oil sold 150,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil to Trafigura for March 23-27 loading, at a discount of 10 cents a barrel to March Singapore quotes. - BP bought 150,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil from Winson for March 21-25 loading, at a discount of 10 cents a barrel to March Singapore quotes. - ENOC bought 150,000 barrels of 2500ppm gasoil from Trafigura for March 12-16 loading, at a discount of $1.88 a barrel to March Singapore quotes. - For more information, please click OTHER NEWS - U.S. energy firms this week cut the number of oil rigs operating for the first time in three weeks week after U.S. crude production hit an all-time high, boosting exports to a record high and stockpiles to their highest in over a year. Drillers cut four oil rigs in the week to Feb. 22, bringing the total count down to 853, General Electric Co's Baker Hughes energy services firm said in its closely followed report on Friday. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 79.90 -0.15 -0.19 80.05 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.41 -0.01 0.42 -2.40 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 80.39 -0.13 -0.16 80.52 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.92 0.01 -0.52 -1.93 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 81.26 -0.16 -0.20 81.42 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.05 -0.03 2.94 -1.02 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 82.08 -0.06 -0.07 82.14 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.24 0.07 -22.58 -0.31 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 80.53 -0.07 -0.09 80.60 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.30 0.01 -3.23 -0.31 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta. Editing by Jane Merriman)