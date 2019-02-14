Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash discount narrows; Singapore middle distillate stocks drop

Credit RSS
    SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for 10ppm gasoil narrowed on Thursday
after middle distillate inventories in Singapore dropped to their lowest levels in five weeks. 
    Cash differentials for gasoil with 10ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount
of 39 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with Wednesday's discount of 43 cents per
barrel.
    Stocks of middle distillates in Singapore fell by 161,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 13 in
a fourth straight week of draw downs, data from Enterprise Singapore showed on Thursday.

    Refining margins for benchmark 10ppm gasoil gained for the third consecutive
session on Thursday to $14.55 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up from
$14.53 a barrel a day earlier. 
    Meanwhile, jet fuel refining margins dipped seven cents to $13.46 a barrel over
Dubai crude on Thursday.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on
Thursday, compared with a discount of 34 cents a barrel on Wednesday. 
    
    
    CHINA PRODUCT EXPORTS
    - China's refined fuel exports rose 31.6 percent in January from the same month last year to
5.42 million tonnes, according to data released by the General Administration of Chinese Customs
on Thursday.
    - State refineries in China, equipped with higher export quotas, are shipping out fuel in
greater volumes and reaching more distant markets.
    - Sinopec Corp unit Zhenhai Refining & Chemical Corp has exported diesel and jet
fuel to Europe for the first time. 
    The Zhenhai plant loaded 40,000 tonnes of diesel fuel in early February and 40,000 tonnes of
jet fuel in late January, both destined for Rotterdam.
    - China, the world's biggest crude oil importer, took in 42.6 million tonnes of oil in
January, customs data showed. That works out at 10.03 million barrels per day (bpd), the third
straight month that imports have exceeded the 10 million bpd mark.
    
    
    SINGAPORE INVENTORIES
    - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks fell 1.4 percent to 11.4 million barrels in the
week to Feb. 13, according to Enterprise Singapore.
    - Weekly inventories have averaged 11.8 million barrels so far this year, having averaged
9.6 million barrels a week in 2018, Reuters calculations showed.
    - Overall, onshore middle-distillate inventories were about 48 percent higher year on year.
    - Light distillate stocks rose 417,000 barrels to set a new high of 16.5 million barrels in
the week to Wednesday, while fuel oil stocks surged 3.8 million barrels to a more than ten-month
high of 23.2 million barrels.

    
    EIA INVENTORIES
    - U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week to the highest since November 2017 as refiners
cut runs to the lowest since October 2017, the Energy Information Administration said on
Wednesday.
    - Crude inventories built for a fourth week in a row, rising by 3.6 million
barrels to 450.8 million barrels in the week to Feb. 8. Analysts polled by Reuters forecast an
increase of 2.7 million barrels.
    - Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, unexpectedly
rose by 1.2 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel drop, the EIA data
showed.
 
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trade.
    - Singapore trader Hin Leong sold 165,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil to Vitol for March 1-5
loading at a discount of 45 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes.
    - For more information, please click   
    
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices rose on Thursday, buoyed by hopes that potential progress in the latest
Sino-U.S. tariff talks would improve the global economic outlook, and as China's trade figures
including crude imports beat forecasts.
    - The global oil market will struggle this year to absorb fast-growing crude supply from
outside OPEC, even with the group's production cuts and U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and Iran,
the International Energy Agency said in a report on Wednesday.

    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                              
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE         Change   % Change    Prev Close    RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                  76.47     1.86        2.49         74.61  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                        -2.71     0.01       -0.37         -2.72  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                 77.00     1.86        2.48         75.14  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                       -2.18     0.01       -0.46         -2.19  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                 77.56     1.87        2.47         75.69  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                       -1.62     0.02       -1.22         -1.64  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                78.79     1.89        2.46         76.90  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                      -0.39     0.04       -9.30         -0.43  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                      77.84     1.82        2.39         76.02  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                      -0.30     0.04      -11.76         -0.34  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                              
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please                                  
 double click the RICs below.                                                 
 Brent M1                                                                                     
 Gasoil M1                                                                                    
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                                 
 Gasoil M2                                                                                    
 Regrade M1                                                                                   
 Regrade M2                                                                                   
 Jet M1                                                                                       
 Jet M1/M2                                                                                    
 Jet M2                                                                                       
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                          
 Cracks M1                                                                    
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                          
 Cracks M2                                                                    
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                                
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                                
 East-West M1                                                                                 
 East-West M2                                                                                 
 LGO M1                                                                                       
 LGO M1/M2                                                                                    
 LGO M2                                                                                       
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                           
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                           
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
