Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash discount widens, jet discount narrows

SINGAPORE, April 19 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil fell for a sixth straight session on Monday to their biggest discounts in nearly three weeks as elevated exports from China and the spread of COVID-19 in some Asian markets weighed on the market, trade sources said. But some industry participants expected the market to balance out in the near term as refinery turnarounds help limit near-term supplies and on expectations of fresh exports to the West. Cash discounts for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF widened to 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, from a discount of 25 cents per barrel on Friday and marking the lowest since April 1. The front-month time spread for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore, which has stayed in a contango structure since early March, slipped to minus 15 cents per barrel on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Jet fuel cash differentials, however, jumped to minus 15 cents a barrel on Monday, up from minus 34 cents at the end of last week on hopes that a travel bubble discussion could help support the aviation fuel market. Elevated exports of jet fuel from the Singapore storage and trading hub last week also helped buoy the market. CHINA GASOIL EXPORTS China's diesel exports in March hovered near a record level, data showed on Sunday, as companies battled to ease brimming domestic inventories. Diesel shipments totalled 2.81 million tonnes last month, versus the previous monthly record at 2.83 million tonnes in March 2020, data from the General Administration of Chinese Customs showed. "Diesel supplies way exceeded demand resulting in very high stocks and also the lowest wholesale prices in several years," Wang Zhao, senior analyst with consultancy Sublime Information Group, said ahead of the data release. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil or jet fuel deals ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 69.15 -0.28 -0.40 69.43 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.73 -0.03 1.76 -1.70 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 69.31 -0.29 -0.42 69.60 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.57 -0.04 2.61 -1.53 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 69.46 -0.38 -0.54 69.84 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.42 -0.13 10.08 -1.29 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 70.58 -0.30 -0.42 70.88 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.30 -0.05 20.00 -0.25 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 68.80 0.03 0.04 68.77 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.15 0.21 -58.33 -0.36 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Aditya Soni)