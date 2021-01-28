Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash discounts narrow as supplies tighten

SINGAPORE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil climbed on Thursday, helped by firmer demand for physical cargoes, while middle distillate stocks in Singapore slumped to their lowest level in more than six months. Cash discounts for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF narrowed 24 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a discount of 28 cents per barrel a day earlier. The front-month time spread for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore traded at a discount of 11 cents per barrel on Thursday. The spread has narrowed its contango by 80% over the last three months, trimming the earlier incentive for traders to store the product. "New COVID-19 restrictions announced in Europe and Asia over Q4 20 and early-Q1 21 are weighing heavily on personal mobility at present, but they are likely to be eased in the spring as vaccination rollouts increase," consultancy Energy Aspects said in a monthly note. "Diesel demand will only improve further once curfews and other restrictions are relaxed in the spring. Until then, the market must be careful when pricing in a recovery, as it risks bringing back supply prematurely." Refining margins, or cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose to $6.18 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Thursday, up from $5.57 per barrel in the previous session. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories dropped 7.2% to 14.1 million barrels in the week to Jan. 27, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 14.6 million barrels so far this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 25.5% higher than a year ago. - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 815,000 barrels in the week to Jan. 22, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 361,000-barrel drop. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Three consortia including Asian shipyards are preparing to compete to build Brazil's Petrobras' first two in-house platforms in more than seven years, according to four people familiar with the tender who declined to be named as the information is private. Samsung Heavy Industries Co, Hyundai Heavy Industries Holding Co Ltd and Daewoo Heavy Industries & Machinery Ltd have formed separate consortia that are expected to bid after seven months of preparations, the sources said. Offers are due on Monday, Feb. 1. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 59.02 -0.37 -0.62 59.39 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.68 0.02 -1.18 -1.7 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 59.12 -0.37 -0.62 59.49 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.58 0.02 -1.25 -1.6 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 59.39 -0.37 -0.62 59.76 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.31 0.02 -1.50 -1.33 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 60.47 -0.34 -0.56 60.81 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.24 0.04 -14.29 -0.28 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 58.06 -0.34 -0.58 58.4 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.23 0.04 -14.81 -0.27 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)