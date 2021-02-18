Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash discounts narrow, cracks hit near 10-mth high

SINGAPORE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil inched higher on Thursday, while the front-month spread for the industrial fuel grade widened its backwardated structure. The regional gasoil market is expected to tighten in the coming months as refiners enter spring turnarounds and consumption of the fuel increases with countries easing pandemic-related restrictions. Cash discounts for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF narrowed to 1 cent a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a 5-cent discount on Wednesday. The March/April time spread for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore traded at 12 cents per barrel on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Refining profit margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose 64 cents to $7.73 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, a level not seen since April 20. The cracks have surged 23% in the last month. CLOUDY OUTLOOK FOR JET FUEL DEMAND - Hopes of a speedy aviation recovery this year have been knocked back by global travel restrictions after the emergence of new coronavirus variants and a slower than expected vaccination rollout, dimming the outlook for jet fuel demand and oil prices. - Jet fuel suffered the biggest demand decline among oil products as aviation activity collapsed last year and is seen by market participants as one of the main factors influencing 2021 oil demand growth, given the lingering uncertainties. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories rose 6.6% to a nine-week high of 15.4 million barrels in the week to Feb. 17, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 14.6 million barrels so far this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 31.9% higher than a year ago. - U.S. distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3.5 million barrels in the week to Feb. 12, compared with analysts' expectations for a draw of 1.6 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Eight gasoil deals, one jet fuel trade OTHER NEWS - Vietnam's Nghi Son refinery is being restarted after a shutdown last Friday because of a blackout, a company spokesman said on Thursday, adding that it is investigating the cause. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 68.88 1.03 1.52 67.85 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.68 0.01 -0.59 -1.69 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 68.98 1.03 1.52 67.95 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.58 0.01 -0.63 -1.59 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 69.37 1.03 1.51 68.34 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.19 0.01 -0.83 -1.2 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 70.55 1.06 1.53 69.49 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.01 0.04 -80.00 -0.05 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 67.86 1.05 1.57 66.81 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.17 -0.03 21.43 -0.14 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)