Energy

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash discounts narrow, cracks hit near 10-mth high

    SINGAPORE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil inched higher on
Thursday, while the front-month spread for the industrial fuel grade widened its backwardated
structure.
    The regional gasoil market is expected to tighten in the coming months as refiners enter
spring turnarounds and consumption of the fuel increases with countries easing pandemic-related
restrictions.
    Cash discounts for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF narrowed to 1 cent a
barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a 5-cent discount on Wednesday.
    The March/April time spread for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore
traded at 12 cents per barrel on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    Refining profit margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose 64 cents to $7.73 per barrel
over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, a level not seen since April 20. The cracks have
surged 23% in the last month.
    
    CLOUDY OUTLOOK FOR JET FUEL DEMAND
    - Hopes of a speedy aviation recovery this year have been knocked back by global travel
restrictions after the emergence of new coronavirus variants and a slower than expected
vaccination rollout, dimming the outlook for jet fuel demand and oil prices.
    - Jet fuel suffered the biggest demand decline among oil products as aviation activity
collapsed last year and is seen by market participants as one of the main factors influencing
2021 oil demand growth, given the lingering uncertainties.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Singapore's middle distillate inventories rose 6.6% to a nine-week high of 15.4 million
barrels in the week to Feb. 17, according to Enterprise Singapore data.
    - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 14.6 million barrels so far
this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations
showed. This week's stocks were 31.9% higher than a year ago.
    - U.S. distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3.5
million barrels in the week to Feb. 12, compared with analysts' expectations for a draw of 1.6
million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - Eight gasoil deals, one jet fuel trade
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Vietnam's Nghi Son refinery is being restarted after a shutdown last Friday because of a
blackout, a company spokesman said on Thursday, adding that it is investigating the cause.
 
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               68.88     1.03       1.52       67.85  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -1.68     0.01      -0.59       -1.69  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              68.98     1.03       1.52       67.95  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -1.58     0.01      -0.63       -1.59  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              69.37     1.03       1.51       68.34  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -1.19     0.01      -0.83        -1.2  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             70.55     1.06       1.53       69.49  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.01     0.04     -80.00       -0.05  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   67.86     1.05       1.57       66.81  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.17    -0.03      21.43       -0.14  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)
