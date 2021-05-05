Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash discounts narrow

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, May 5 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil firmed on
Wednesday, thanks to active buying interest in the physical market, but adequate availability of
supplies is expected to dent any steep upside in coming weeks.
    Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount
of 16 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a 19-cent discount on Tuesday.
    Several states in India have reimposed lockdowns to curb a massive second wave of
coronavirus infections, and traders expect a surge in gasoil exports from the country as its
domestic demand slumps further this month. 
    "The energy demand from India has already shown signs of weakening amid climbing infections,
and the situation could worsen without effective measures to contain the viral spread and lack
of vaccines," said Margaret Yang, a strategist at Singapore-based DailyFX.
    India accounted for nearly half of the COVID-19 cases reported worldwide last week, the
World Health Organization said on Wednesday, while at least three states in the country have
reported a scarcity of vaccines, shutting down some inoculation centres.
    Refining profit margins for 10 ppm gasoil inched up 8 cents on Wednesday to
7.55 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours.
    
    INDIA FUEL EXPORTS
    - India's diesel exports soared 45.5% to 3.07 million tonnes in March from 2.11 million
tonnes in February, according to government data released on Tuesday. The March exports were
3.7% higher year-on-year, the data showed.
    - The country exported about 410,000 tonnes of jet fuel in March, compared with 430,000
tonnes in February and 490,000 tonnes in March 2020, data showed.
    - Preliminary data showed Indian state refiners' local fuel sales have declined in April.
 
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone jumped 31.1% to 3.9
million barrels in the week ended May 3, data via S&P Global Platts showed.
    - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.9 million barrels so far this year, compared
with 4.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed.
    - U.S. distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3.5
million barrels in the week to April 30, according to two market sources, citing American
Petroleum Institute (API) figures.

    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - Two gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices rose for a third day on Wednesday as easing of lockdowns in the United States
and parts of Europe heralded a boost in fuel demand in summer season and offset concerns about
the rise of COVID-19 infections in India and Japan.
    
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
