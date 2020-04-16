Energy
April 16, 2020 / 10:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash discounts narrow; market still fragile

8 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, April 16 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil narrowed marginally
on Thursday, but the market remained weighed down by ample supplies and sluggish demand as
industrial activity continued to take a beating from coronavirus-led lockdowns in the region.
    Cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of $3 per barrel to
Singapore quotes on Thursday, compared with Wednesday's discount of $3.10 per barrel, which was
the biggest spot discount since Singapore's benchmark was shifted to 10ppm gasoil in January
2018. 
    Demand for oil products globally has crashed in recent weeks due to lockdowns aimed at
limiting the coronavirus' spread, while lower refinery precessing rates have not been able to
rein in a slump in refining margins.
    Singapore's onshore middle distillate inventories have soared to their highest level in more
than three years this week, data from Enterprise Singapore showed on Thursday.
    Dozens of tankers holding refined products are at anchor in sea lanes around Europe's main
storage hubs, unable to discharge their cargoes as onshore tanks are full to capacity following
the collapse in demand linked to the virus crisis.
    Refining margins or cracks for gasoil with 10ppm sulphur content edged higher
by 24 cents to $8.75 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Thursday.
    Meanwhile, jet fuel cracks slipped one cent to $1 per barrel over Dubai crude
on Thursday.
    
    JET FUEL DEMAND TO TAKE YEARS TO RECOVER
    - Demand for flights and jet fuel could take years to recover from the coronavirus crisis as
airlines struggle to survive their worst downturn, haunted by possible changes in the habits of
tourists and business travellers.
    - Among the various fuels, jet has been hit hardest and industry leaders warn it will take
years for all-important airline-industry demand to return to 2019 levels.
    - Exemptions for agriculture and freight from widespread lockdowns have offered some support
to diesel and fuel oil, but jet demand remains weak as a significant slice of the world's
23,000-strong commercial plane fleet is in storage.
    - The International Air Transport Association (IATA), representing airlines, has already
warned of a slower recovery than in past crises. Earlier this week, it raised its forecast for
2020 revenue losses by 25% to $314 billion.
    - IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac told Reuters he sees a staggered lifting of
restrictions starting with domestic, then regional and finally intercontinental routes being
reopened where fuel consumption plays a critical role. IATA has warned any recovery would not
start before the last quarter of the year.
    
    SINGAPORE INVENTORIES
    - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks jumped 20.3% to 14.9 million barrels in the
week ended April 15, Enterprise Singapore data showed.
    - Weekly middle distillate inventories have averaged 11.7 million barrels so far in 2020,
compared with 11.1 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed.
    - Overall, onshore middle distillate inventories were 41.6% higher year-on-year.
    
    EIA INVENTORIES
    - U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose by 19 million barrels last week, the biggest one-week
increase in history, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said, as refiners throttled back
activity due to slumping demand as a result of the pandemic.
    - Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 6.3
million barrels in the week to 129 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.4 million-barrel
rise, the EIA data showed. Demand for distillate products has held up better than gasoline, down
8% over the most recent four-week period.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One jet fuel trade, one gasoil deal
    - For more information, click
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Saudi Aramco has offered oil refineries in Asia and Europe the option to defer payments
for crude cargo deliveries by up to 90 days as plants struggle with shrinking demand, four
refining industry sources said.
    The credit terms, which Saudi Arabia's national oil company has offered through unidentified
Saudi banks, are also seen as part of the country's efforts to increase its market share, the
sources told Reuters.
    - Oil prices ticked up on Thursday after sharp losses in the previous session, with
investors hoping that a big build-up in U.S. inventories may mean producers have little option
but to deepen output cuts as the coronavirus pandemic ravages demand.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                         
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                29.44     1.23       4.36       28.21  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -6.06     0.14      -2.26       -6.20  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               29.51     1.23       4.35       28.28  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -5.99     0.14      -2.28       -6.13  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               29.77     1.11       3.87       28.66  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -5.73     0.02      -0.35       -5.75  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              32.50     1.19       3.80       31.31  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -3.00     0.10      -3.23       -3.10  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    23.94     1.04       4.54       22.90  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -3.59     0.04      -1.10       -3.63  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                         
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                      
 click the RICs below.                                                   
 Brent M1                                                                                
 Gasoil M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                            
 Gasoil M2                                                                               
 Regrade M1                                                                              
 Regrade M2                                                                              
 Jet M1                                                                                  
 Jet M1/M2                                                                               
 Jet M2                                                                                  
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                     
 Cracks M1                                                               
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                     
 Cracks M2                                                               
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                           
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                           
 East-West M1                                                                            
 East-West M2                                                                            
 LGO M1                                                                                  
 LGO M1/M2                                                                               
 LGO M2                                                                                  
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                      
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below