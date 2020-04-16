Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash discounts narrow; market still fragile

SINGAPORE, April 16 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil narrowed marginally on Thursday, but the market remained weighed down by ample supplies and sluggish demand as industrial activity continued to take a beating from coronavirus-led lockdowns in the region. Cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of $3 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, compared with Wednesday's discount of $3.10 per barrel, which was the biggest spot discount since Singapore's benchmark was shifted to 10ppm gasoil in January 2018. Demand for oil products globally has crashed in recent weeks due to lockdowns aimed at limiting the coronavirus' spread, while lower refinery precessing rates have not been able to rein in a slump in refining margins. Singapore's onshore middle distillate inventories have soared to their highest level in more than three years this week, data from Enterprise Singapore showed on Thursday. Dozens of tankers holding refined products are at anchor in sea lanes around Europe's main storage hubs, unable to discharge their cargoes as onshore tanks are full to capacity following the collapse in demand linked to the virus crisis. Refining margins or cracks for gasoil with 10ppm sulphur content edged higher by 24 cents to $8.75 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Thursday. Meanwhile, jet fuel cracks slipped one cent to $1 per barrel over Dubai crude on Thursday. JET FUEL DEMAND TO TAKE YEARS TO RECOVER - Demand for flights and jet fuel could take years to recover from the coronavirus crisis as airlines struggle to survive their worst downturn, haunted by possible changes in the habits of tourists and business travellers. - Among the various fuels, jet has been hit hardest and industry leaders warn it will take years for all-important airline-industry demand to return to 2019 levels. - Exemptions for agriculture and freight from widespread lockdowns have offered some support to diesel and fuel oil, but jet demand remains weak as a significant slice of the world's 23,000-strong commercial plane fleet is in storage. - The International Air Transport Association (IATA), representing airlines, has already warned of a slower recovery than in past crises. Earlier this week, it raised its forecast for 2020 revenue losses by 25% to $314 billion. - IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac told Reuters he sees a staggered lifting of restrictions starting with domestic, then regional and finally intercontinental routes being reopened where fuel consumption plays a critical role. IATA has warned any recovery would not start before the last quarter of the year. SINGAPORE INVENTORIES - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks jumped 20.3% to 14.9 million barrels in the week ended April 15, Enterprise Singapore data showed. - Weekly middle distillate inventories have averaged 11.7 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with 11.1 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - Overall, onshore middle distillate inventories were 41.6% higher year-on-year. EIA INVENTORIES - U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose by 19 million barrels last week, the biggest one-week increase in history, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said, as refiners throttled back activity due to slumping demand as a result of the pandemic. - Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 6.3 million barrels in the week to 129 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.4 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed. Demand for distillate products has held up better than gasoline, down 8% over the most recent four-week period. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One jet fuel trade, one gasoil deal - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Saudi Aramco has offered oil refineries in Asia and Europe the option to defer payments for crude cargo deliveries by up to 90 days as plants struggle with shrinking demand, four refining industry sources said. The credit terms, which Saudi Arabia's national oil company has offered through unidentified Saudi banks, are also seen as part of the country's efforts to increase its market share, the sources told Reuters. - Oil prices ticked up on Thursday after sharp losses in the previous session, with investors hoping that a big build-up in U.S. inventories may mean producers have little option but to deepen output cuts as the coronavirus pandemic ravages demand. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 29.44 1.23 4.36 28.21 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -6.06 0.14 -2.26 -6.20 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 29.51 1.23 4.35 28.28 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -5.99 0.14 -2.28 -6.13 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 29.77 1.11 3.87 28.66 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -5.73 0.02 -0.35 -5.75 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 32.50 1.19 3.80 31.31 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -3.00 0.10 -3.23 -3.10 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 23.94 1.04 4.54 22.90 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -3.59 0.04 -1.10 -3.63 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)