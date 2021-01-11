Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash discounts narrow, refining profits dip

SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Asian cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil firmed on Monday, helped by firmer buying interests in the physical market, but refining margins for the industrial fuel slipped despite weaker feedstock crude prices. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 20 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a discount of 28 cents per barrel on Friday. The gasoil cash differentials, which have stayed in a negative territory for the last five months, still remains under pressure as a persistent rise in COVID-19 cases is weighing on any substantial demand recovery in the region. With a likelihood of steady exports from China and India in coming months, the near-term gasoil market fundamentals would likely stay weak, trade sources said. "While diesel stocks do remain a concern, we are starting to come around to the idea that perhaps the forward market is overstating diesel's relative weakness, and by April diesel could actually have strengthened versus gasoline," Vienna-based consultancy JBC Energy said in a note. Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil dipped to $5.08 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, 17 cents lower from Friday. Crude oil prices fell, hit by renewed concerns about global fuel demand amid tough coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and new curbs on movement in China, the world's second-largest oil user, where infections jumped. INDIA FUEL DEMAND HITS 11-MONTH PEAK IN DEC - India's fuel consumption in December rose for a fourth straight month as economic activity and transport demand continued to recover from a coronavirus-led hiatus. - Diesel consumption, which accounts for about 40% of overall refined fuel sales in India, rose 1.9% to 7.18 million tonnes from the previous month, while declining by 2.8% year-on-year. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Saudi Arabia's voluntary oil production cut is expected to bring the oil market into deficit for most of 2021 even as new lockdowns to contain the spread of the coronavirus batter oil demand, analysts say. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 58.37 0.55 0.95 57.82 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.51 0.05 -3.21 -1.56 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 58.47 0.55 0.95 57.92 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.41 0.05 -3.42 -1.46 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 58.57 0.55 0.95 58.02 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.31 0.05 -3.68 -1.36 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 59.68 0.59 1.00 59.09 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.2 0.08 -28.57 -0.28 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 57.93 -0.2 -0.34 58.13 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.26 -0.14 116.67 -0.12 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)