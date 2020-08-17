Energy
August 17, 2020 / 11:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash discounts widen amid persistent demand weakness

6 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil widened on Monday,
weighed down by sluggish buying interests for physical cargoes as reimposed coronavirus-related
lockdowns in several markets continued to hurt demand for the industrial fuel.
    Cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 41 cents a barrel
to Singapore quotes on Monday, a level not seen since May 29. They were at a discount of 30
cents per barrel on Friday.
    Emerging supplies from key markets such as China and India that are struggling with weak
domestic demand was putting pressure on the regional gasoil market, trade sources said.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil were at $6.13 a
barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up 13 cents from Friday. 
    Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have averaged $5.98 per barrel so far
this month, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. This compares with the July average of $6.76 per
barrel.
    
    OCEAN TANKERS SEEK TO RECLAIM $19 MLN FROM LIM FAMILY
    - The court-appointed manager of Singapore Ocean Tankers (Pte.) Ltd is seeking to reclaim
about $19 million from the Lim family directors of the firm, who allegedly transferred the funds
from the shipping company to their accounts in April, court documents show.
    - The interim judicial managers from EY said the Lim family "breached their fiduciary
duties" by transferring the funds when Ocean Tankers was insolvent.
    - Ocean Tankers, owned by Oon Kuin Lim, founder of embattled oil firm Hin Leong Trading Pte
Ltd, and his daughter Lim Huey Ching, was placed under interim judicial management on May 12.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - U.S. crude oil shipments to China will rise sharply in coming weeks, U.S. traders and
shipbrokers and Chinese importers said, as the world's top economies gear up to review a January
deal after a prolonged trade war.
    - Oil prices steadied on Monday as news that China planned to ship large volumes of U.S.
crude in August and September countered rising tensions between the two countries and a delay in
the review of their trade pact over the weekend.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               47.96     0.29       0.61       47.67  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -1.93    -0.05       2.66       -1.88  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              48.21     0.29       0.61       47.92  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -1.68    -0.05       3.07       -1.63  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              48.35     0.29       0.60       48.06  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -1.54    -0.05       3.36       -1.49  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             49.49     0.24       0.49       49.25  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.41    -0.11      36.67       -0.30  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   43.29     0.00       0.00       43.29  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.73    -0.06       8.96       -0.67  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                       
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                    
 click the RICs below.                                                  
 Brent M1                                                                              
 Gasoil M1                                                                             
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                          
 Gasoil M2                                                                             
 Regrade M1                                                                            
 Regrade M2                                                                            
 Jet M1                                                                                
 Jet M1/M2                                                                             
 Jet M2                                                                                
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                   
 Cracks M1                                                              
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                   
 Cracks M2                                                              
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                         
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                         
 East-West M1                                                                          
 East-West M2                                                                          
 LGO M1                                                                                
 LGO M1/M2                                                                             
 LGO M2                                                                                
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                    
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below