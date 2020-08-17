Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash discounts widen amid persistent demand weakness

SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil widened on Monday, weighed down by sluggish buying interests for physical cargoes as reimposed coronavirus-related lockdowns in several markets continued to hurt demand for the industrial fuel. Cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 41 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, a level not seen since May 29. They were at a discount of 30 cents per barrel on Friday. Emerging supplies from key markets such as China and India that are struggling with weak domestic demand was putting pressure on the regional gasoil market, trade sources said. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil were at $6.13 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up 13 cents from Friday. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have averaged $5.98 per barrel so far this month, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. This compares with the July average of $6.76 per barrel. OCEAN TANKERS SEEK TO RECLAIM $19 MLN FROM LIM FAMILY - The court-appointed manager of Singapore Ocean Tankers (Pte.) Ltd is seeking to reclaim about $19 million from the Lim family directors of the firm, who allegedly transferred the funds from the shipping company to their accounts in April, court documents show. - The interim judicial managers from EY said the Lim family "breached their fiduciary duties" by transferring the funds when Ocean Tankers was insolvent. - Ocean Tankers, owned by Oon Kuin Lim, founder of embattled oil firm Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, and his daughter Lim Huey Ching, was placed under interim judicial management on May 12. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - U.S. crude oil shipments to China will rise sharply in coming weeks, U.S. traders and shipbrokers and Chinese importers said, as the world's top economies gear up to review a January deal after a prolonged trade war. - Oil prices steadied on Monday as news that China planned to ship large volumes of U.S. crude in August and September countered rising tensions between the two countries and a delay in the review of their trade pact over the weekend. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 47.96 0.29 0.61 47.67 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.93 -0.05 2.66 -1.88 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 48.21 0.29 0.61 47.92 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.68 -0.05 3.07 -1.63 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 48.35 0.29 0.60 48.06 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.54 -0.05 3.36 -1.49 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 49.49 0.24 0.49 49.25 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.41 -0.11 36.67 -0.30 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 43.29 0.00 0.00 43.29 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.73 -0.06 8.96 -0.67 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Maju Samuel)