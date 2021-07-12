Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash discounts widen amid sloppy demand

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, July 12 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil weakened on
Monday, lingering close to their biggest discounts in two months, as COVID-19 lockdowns in
several markets continue to dampen demand recovery while supplies increase.
    Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF, which have doubled
their discounts over the last three weeks, were at a discount of 14 cents per barrel on Monday.
    Steady exports from India would likely keep the regional gasoil market well-supplied in the
near term, as higher pump prices in the country were weighing on domestic demand, while the
upcoming peak monsoon season is also expected to dent consumption, trade sources said.
    Gasoil exports from India are expected to be around 2.5-3 million tonnes this month,
compared with 2.7 million tonnes in June, Refinitiv Oil Research assessments showed.
    India's diesel consumption, which accounts for about 40% of the country's refined fuel
sales, fell 1.6% year on year to 6.20 million tonnes in June, but was up about 12% from May,
government data showed on Friday.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose to $8.47 per
barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, partly buoyed by weaker raw material crude
prices. They were at $8.33 per barrel at the end of last week. 
    
    SAUDI TO SUPPLY FULL CONTRACT OF AUG-LOADING CRUDE
    - Saudi Arabia, the world's top crude oil exporter, will supply full contractual volumes of
August-loading crude to at least five Asian customers, sources with direct knowledge of the
matter told Reuters on Monday.
    - Last week, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group
known as OPEC+, failed to reach an agreement to increase output from August. 
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No jet fuel deals, no gasoil trades
   
    OTHER NEWS
    - Thailand implemented its toughest coronavirus restrictions in more than a year on Monday
in Bangkok and surrounding provinces, with new curbs on movement and gatherings imposed and
widespread suspensions by airlines and bus firms.
    - Crude oil futures slipped on Monday as concerns over slowing global growth outweighed the
prospect of tightening supply after talks among key producers to raise output in coming months
stalled.
    
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)
