Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash discounts widen amid sloppy demand

SINGAPORE, July 12 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil weakened on Monday, lingering close to their biggest discounts in two months, as COVID-19 lockdowns in several markets continue to dampen demand recovery while supplies increase. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF , which have doubled their discounts over the last three weeks, were at a discount of 14 cents per barrel on Monday. Steady exports from India would likely keep the regional gasoil market well-supplied in the near term, as higher pump prices in the country were weighing on domestic demand, while the upcoming peak monsoon season is also expected to dent consumption, trade sources said. Gasoil exports from India are expected to be around 2.5-3 million tonnes this month, compared with 2.7 million tonnes in June, Refinitiv Oil Research assessments showed. India's diesel consumption, which accounts for about 40% of the country's refined fuel sales, fell 1.6% year on year to 6.20 million tonnes in June, but was up about 12% from May, government data showed on Friday. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose to $8.47 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, partly buoyed by weaker raw material crude prices. They were at $8.33 per barrel at the end of last week. SAUDI TO SUPPLY FULL CONTRACT OF AUG-LOADING CRUDE - Saudi Arabia, the world's top crude oil exporter, will supply full contractual volumes of August-loading crude to at least five Asian customers, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday. - Last week, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, failed to reach an agreement to increase output from August. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel deals, no gasoil trades OTHER NEWS - Thailand implemented its toughest coronavirus restrictions in more than a year on Monday in Bangkok and surrounding provinces, with new curbs on movement and gatherings imposed and widespread suspensions by airlines and bus firms. - Crude oil futures slipped on Monday as concerns over slowing global growth outweighed the prospect of tightening supply after talks among key producers to raise output in coming months stalled. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 78.25 0.67 0.86 77.58 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.3 -0.01 0.44 -2.29 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 78.35 0.67 0.86 77.68 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.2 -0.01 0.46 -2.19 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 78.56 0.67 0.86 77.89 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.99 -0.01 0.51 -1.98 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 80.41 0.65 0.81 79.76 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.14 -0.03 27.27 -0.11 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 77.74 0.62 0.80 77.12 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.37 0.03 -7.50 -0.4 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)